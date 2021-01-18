Team Sydney confirms Jacobson deal

As revealed by Motorsport.com this morning, Jacobson had emerged as the key contender for what was the final full-time spot on the grid for the coming season.

His signing has since been made official, Team Sydney, run by Bathurst winner Jonathon Webb, confirming the former Super2 champion will join Fabian Coulthard in an all-new line-up.

"Going head to head with Team Sydney last year I was really impressed that a newly-created team could improve so quickly and achieve continually better results from round-to-round," said Jacobson.

"I had always followed Jonathon's career and admired his success, not only on the track, but as a team owner playing a key role in the careers of our current top driving talent.

"With Fabian also on board, this was the ideal time to gain some valuable experience with some successful seasoned campaigners.

"I'd like to thank the entire team for having me on board and being so accommodating.

"It will be exciting calling Sydney Motorsport Park home and I look forward to representing the city and achieving some of the goals I have already set myself which is to improve my preparation, fitness and technical understanding of the cars.

"By doing all of these things I am positive consistency and results will follow."

Webb added: "Garry is an ideal fit for the Team Sydney family. He is young, determined and absolutely committed to progressing his motorsport career alongside Fabian and our crew.

"We have been impressed by Garry's past performance and the character he demonstrates on track.

"Our crew are excited to kick off at Bathurst and look forward to sharing naming rights partner announcements for the Team Sydney Supercar #22 soon."

The deal marks a third-straight season for Jacobson in the top flight, following two single-year campaigns with Kelly Racing and Matt Stone Racing.

He parted ways with MSR at the end of last season, that team opting to split rookies Zane Goddard and Jake Kostecki, who shared a car in 2020, into separate entries.

Jacobson's best finish from his two full seasons so far is a seventh at the second Sydney Motorsport Park round last year.

The 2021 field is now complete, with the season set to kick off on February 26-28 with the Mount Panorama 500 at Bathurst.