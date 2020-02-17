Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Teams and drivers react to Holden demise

shares
comments
Teams and drivers react to Holden demise
By:
Feb 17, 2020, 7:13 AM

Supercars teams and drivers have taken to social media to react to today's news that the Holden brand will disappear at the end of this year.

General Motors confirmed today that the Holden brand will be wound down after 2020, effectively ending more than 160 years of history in Australia.

The news is a blow to Supercars, with Holden yet to rule out ending its current two-year factory commitment – set to run until the end of 2021 – prematurely.

Holden demise has sparked a wave of reaction from the Aussie motorsport industry, the brand having been staple of the Australian Touring Car Championship since its inception in 1960.

Walkinshaw Andretti United, which ran Holden's factory ATCC/Supercars programme from 1990 to 2016, was swift to issue a statement once the news was made official.

"Our thoughts today are with the incredible men and women who make up the Holden workforce, the dealers, customers, and all Holden fans who have all been impacted by today’s news," it read.

"Our team has shared a long and successful relationship with Holden in Australia for three decades.

"It’s very sad to see them leave. We are thankful for their support, and proud of what we have achieved together, including seven Bathurst 1000 victories, and six driver championships.

"Our team and supporters have bled red for a long time, the lion and helmet will live on in our Team's history forever."

Triple Eight, which took over the factory Holden deal in 2017, has so far only responded to the news via social media.

"We’re incredibly saddened for all Holden employees, dealers and fans and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time," the team posted. "We’ll update [Red Bull Holden Racing Team] and Supercars fans with our future plans in due course, but right now we’re supporting our friends and colleagues at Holden."

Rivals DJR Team Penske, Ford's primary factory Supercars team, was also quick to react to the news on social media.

"We are saddened by Holden’s closure announcement," DJRTP posted. "Holden was always a fierce rival.

"A great Aussie brand coming to an end is sad for our country, no matter your allegiance. We feel for those affected, and look forward to continued strong competition on the track."

Check out a selection of social media reaction below.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Next article
Holdsworth's 2020 Mustang revealed

Previous article

Holdsworth's 2020 Mustang revealed
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

Adelaide

Adelaide

20 Feb - 23 Feb
Practice 1 Starts in
2 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Practice 1
Thu 20 Feb
Thu 20 Feb
00:25
15:55
Practice 2
Thu 20 Feb
Fri 21 Feb
22:35
14:05
Practice 3
Fri 21 Feb
Fri 21 Feb
02:30
18:00
Qualifying 1
Fri 21 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
20:25
11:55
Shootout
Fri 21 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
21:00
12:30
Race 1
Sat 22 Feb
Sat 22 Feb
00:50
16:20
Qualifying 2
Sat 22 Feb
Sun 23 Feb
20:20
11:50
Shootout 2
Sat 22 Feb
Sun 23 Feb
20:55
12:25
Race 2
Sat 22 Feb
Sun 23 Feb
23:50
15:20
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Supercars

Holden cryptic over Supercars future

2
Supercars

Holden brand to be axed

3
Formula 1

Discover the hidden technical secrets of Red Bull’s new RB16

4
Endurance

Nissan turns back on international GT3 racing

5
WRC

Sweden WRC: Evans seals first win with Toyota

Latest videos

SCA Racing team 2020 Launch 01:31
Supercars

SCA Racing team 2020 Launch

Erebus Supercars documentary trailer 05:31
Supercars

Erebus Supercars documentary trailer

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal 01:39
Supercars

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit 07:17
Supercars

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch 03:09
Supercars

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch

Latest news

Teams and drivers react to Holden demise
VASC

Teams and drivers react to Holden demise

Holdsworth's 2020 Mustang revealed
VASC

Holdsworth's 2020 Mustang revealed

Walkinshaw squad locks in enduro drivers
VASC

Walkinshaw squad locks in enduro drivers

Holden cryptic over Supercars future
VASC

Holden cryptic over Supercars future

Holden brand to be axed
VASC

Holden brand to be axed

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.