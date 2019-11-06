Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Supercars / Sandown / Breaking news

Tekno reveals famous 1970s colours for Sandown

shares
comments
Tekno reveals famous 1970s colours for Sandown
By:
Nov 6, 2019, 4:00 AM

Jack Le Brocq and Jono Webb will pay tribute to Australian Touring Car Championship legend Bob Morris at the Sandown 500.

The pair's Tekno Holden will sport the bright green, white and blue colour scheme made famous by Morris and his Torana.

The livery is a nod to Morris' 1979 season, Sandown among his wins en route to winning the ATCC title ahead of Peter Brock.

“Every year the Sandown 500 retro round is one of the highlights of the calendar because so many great looking cars get wheeled out, and I think this year with our throwback NTI livery to Bob Morris’s A9X Torana, we are on a winner," said Le Brocq.

“Bob obviously achieved so much in these colours, winning a lot of races, including the ATCC round at Sandown, and ultimately the championship.

“The cars in those days were beasts, so it's cool that we are able to draw a connection to the past like this, I think it’s something that the fans can really engage with.

“Hopefully we can channel some of Bob’s success and put on a great showing!”

Read Also:

Morris is excited to see the a livery, which he originally designed for TV impact, back in action.

“I think it’s fantastic, I’m looking forward to seeing it on the television, and I’m hoping it can get a great result, and the colour scheme brings the team luck," said the 1976 Bathurst 1000 winner.

“Ron Hodgson who owned the team had an advertising agency associated with the business, and they came up with some original designs.

“Ron asked me ‘what do you think of these designs’, and I said I don’t think any of them are any good.

“They were brown and yellow, and things that were pretty subdued and didn’t stand out.

“My reasoning was that you had to have something that would stand out, and you could recognise the car on television, without reading the signage, but by seeing the colour and knowing which car it was.

“Well Ron said, ‘you come up with something’, and I came up with that, he said ‘yeah, it looks great’, and away we went!”

Slider
List

Tekno Holden ZB Commodore and Bob Morris Holden Torana

Tekno Holden ZB Commodore and Bob Morris Holden Torana
1/3

Photo by: Tekno Autosports

Tekno Holden ZB Commodore and Bob Morris Holden Torana

Tekno Holden ZB Commodore and Bob Morris Holden Torana
2/3

Photo by: Tekno Autosports

Tekno Holden ZB Commodore and Bob Morris Holden Torana

Tekno Holden ZB Commodore and Bob Morris Holden Torana
3/3

Photo by: Tekno Autosports

Next article
Supercars squad unveils NASCAR-inspired livery

Previous article

Supercars squad unveils NASCAR-inspired livery

Next article

Pye announces Walkinshaw Andretti United exit

Pye announces Walkinshaw Andretti United exit
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Event Sandown
Drivers Jack Le Brocq , Jonathon Webb
Teams Tekno Autosports
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

Newcastle

Newcastle

22 Nov - 24 Nov
Practice 1 Starts in
07 Hours
:
07 Minutes
:
20 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Practice 1
Thu 21 Nov
Fri 22 Nov
19:30
11:30
Practice 2
Thu 21 Nov
Fri 22 Nov
23:25
15:25
Qualifying 1
Fri 22 Nov
Sat 23 Nov
18:50
10:50
Shootout 1
Fri 22 Nov
Sat 23 Nov
21:15
13:15
Race 1
Sat 23 Nov
Sat 23 Nov
00:15
16:15
Qualifying 2
Sat 23 Nov
Sun 24 Nov
19:20
11:20
Shootout 2
Sat 23 Nov
Sun 24 Nov
21:20
13:20
Race 2
Sun 24 Nov
Sun 24 Nov
00:15
16:15
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Why Red Bull had Mercedes beat on Brazil's straights

2
WRC

Ogier opens up on why he decided to quit Citroen

3
Formula E

Smaller teams can still beat giants in Formula E - d'Ambrosio

4
Supercars

Holdsworth's new Tickford Supercars deal confirmed

5
Supercars

Holden shelves V6 Supercars engine plan

Latest videos

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal 01:39
Supercars

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit 07:17
Supercars

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch 03:09
Supercars

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch

Boost Mobile Kostecki Brothers Racing: Supercar V Drone 02:02
Supercars

Boost Mobile Kostecki Brothers Racing: Supercar V Drone

Supercars 2020 calendar revealed 05:40
Supercars

Supercars 2020 calendar revealed

Latest news

Holdsworth's new Tickford Supercars deal confirmed
VASC

Holdsworth's new Tickford Supercars deal confirmed

Kelly braced for emotional Nissan farewell
VASC

Kelly braced for emotional Nissan farewell

Supercars changes SuperSprint to Super400
VASC

Supercars changes SuperSprint to Super400

Supercars adds $500,000 prize pool to Super2
VASC

Supercars adds $500,000 prize pool to Super2

Tander admits Supercars comeback unlikely
VASC

Tander admits Supercars comeback unlikely

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.