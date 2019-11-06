Tekno reveals famous 1970s colours for Sandown

The pair's Tekno Holden will sport the bright green, white and blue colour scheme made famous by Morris and his Torana.

The livery is a nod to Morris' 1979 season, Sandown among his wins en route to winning the ATCC title ahead of Peter Brock.

“Every year the Sandown 500 retro round is one of the highlights of the calendar because so many great looking cars get wheeled out, and I think this year with our throwback NTI livery to Bob Morris’s A9X Torana, we are on a winner," said Le Brocq.

“Bob obviously achieved so much in these colours, winning a lot of races, including the ATCC round at Sandown, and ultimately the championship.

“The cars in those days were beasts, so it's cool that we are able to draw a connection to the past like this, I think it’s something that the fans can really engage with.

“Hopefully we can channel some of Bob’s success and put on a great showing!”

Morris is excited to see the a livery, which he originally designed for TV impact, back in action.

“I think it’s fantastic, I’m looking forward to seeing it on the television, and I’m hoping it can get a great result, and the colour scheme brings the team luck," said the 1976 Bathurst 1000 winner.

“Ron Hodgson who owned the team had an advertising agency associated with the business, and they came up with some original designs.

“Ron asked me ‘what do you think of these designs’, and I said I don’t think any of them are any good.

“They were brown and yellow, and things that were pretty subdued and didn’t stand out.

“My reasoning was that you had to have something that would stand out, and you could recognise the car on television, without reading the signage, but by seeing the colour and knowing which car it was.

“Well Ron said, ‘you come up with something’, and I came up with that, he said ‘yeah, it looks great’, and away we went!”