The Bend listed as COVID exposure site

SA Health has added the OTR Motorsport Park service station at Tailem Bend to its list of COVID-19 exposure sites.

Anybody who was at the service station between 7:20am and 8:15am on Friday July 9 is being asked to immediately quarantine for 14 days.

Anybody else that's been to the service station outside of the specified date and time are being asked to get tested if they develop symptoms.

The service station is located at the main gate at the circuit, right on the Dukes Highway, which makes it a popular stop for travellers heading in and out of Adelaide to the east by road.

The positive cases were removalists that travelled from Sydney, which is in the grips of a COVID-19 outbreak, through Victoria and South Australia.

The Bend is thought to be part of Supercars' contingency plans as the category looks to deal with a number of COVID-19 outbreaks up and down Australia's east coast.

The second leg of the Townsville double-header will go ahead this weekend, despite new cases being detected in Brisbane overnight, however from there the picture is unclear.

The Sydney outbreak will almost definitely derail the Sydney SuperNight's scheduled date of August 20-22, with postponement looming for that event.

There are still question marks over both the Perth SuperNight and the Auckland SuperSprint, due to border sensitivity in Western Australia and New Zealand, while Winton is set to come back into the calendar at some point as well.

An added complication is that Melbourne, home to six of the Supercars teams, is now dealing with an outbreak of its own with 10 new cases overnight.

As first reported by Motorsport.com last week, The Bend could de drafted back into the schedule after the winter break, depending on the Perth and NZ events, to help ensure Supercars completes the 12 rounds required by the broadcast agreement.