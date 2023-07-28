The Bend re-branding underway
The re-branding of The Bend Motorsport Park as part of OTR's $1.2 billion sale to Viva Energy is underway.
A naming rights deal between The Bend and Viva Energy, the licensee for Shell in Australia, was struck earlier this year.
It came as part of a $1.2 billion sale of the OTR Group, a chain of service stations owned by the Shahin family, to Viva.
The Shahins also own and operate The Bend.
To this point details of the re-branding effort have been few and far between, however signage is now going up at the South Aussie facility.
That's revealed that it will be known as Shell V-Power Motorsport Park, something that is set to be formally launched in the build-up to the Supercars round there next month.
Whether the venue will go by that name during the Supercars round is unknown given that BP is the official fuel sponsor of the series.
The naming rights deal at The Bend adds to Shell and Viva's sponsorship presence in Supercars. The Shell brand has long been associated with Dick Johnson Racing and Shell V-Power is currently the major backer of the famous Ford team.
Latest news
Magnussen gets Belgian GP grid penalty for impeding Leclerc
Magnussen gets Belgian GP grid penalty for impeding Leclerc Magnussen gets Belgian GP grid penalty for impeding Leclerc
No further action on Hamilton-Russell Spa F1 qualifying incident
No further action on Hamilton-Russell Spa F1 qualifying incident No further action on Hamilton-Russell Spa F1 qualifying incident
Verstappen sees no issues with race engineer after Spa F1 radio argument
Verstappen sees no issues with race engineer after Spa F1 radio argument Verstappen sees no issues with race engineer after Spa F1 radio argument
Belgian GP F1 Sprint race: Start time, how to watch, TV channel
Belgian GP F1 Sprint race: Start time, how to watch, TV channel Belgian GP F1 Sprint race: Start time, how to watch, TV channel
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.