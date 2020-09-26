Supercars
Supercars / The Bend II / Practice report

The Bend Supercars: Courtney fastest in first practice

shares
comments
The Bend Supercars: Courtney fastest in first practice
By:

James Courtney set the pace in the first full Supercars practice session held on the West circuit at The Bend.

For much of the field it was a first proper look at the 3.4-kilometre version of the track, which features a hairpin of sorts at Turn 6 and then re-joins at what is the run to Turn 14 on the International layout.

The new Turn 6 saw a number of different approaches, with reports drivers were split between using first and second gear.

Courtney wasted little time getting up to speed, the Tickford driver going quickest with a 1m15.482s on just his fourth quickest lap.

That time proved unbeatable, too, helped by the session being cut 90 seconds short courtesy of Bryce Fullwood's Walkinshaw Holden stopping on track.

The closest anyone had got to Courtney before the red flag was Scott McLaughlin, the points leader going within four-hundredths with 10 minutes to go.

Triple Eight pair Shane van Gisbergen and Jamie Whincup were third and fourth quickest, followed by Fullwood and Lee Holdsworth.

Nick Percat was seventh, his session including a late spin on the way out of Turn 1, with Andre Heimgartner and Jack Le Brocq eighth and ninth respectively.

Anton De Pasquale was 10th fastest despite only completing six laps, the first part of his session lost to an electrical gremlin that saw him bring out an early red flag when he stopped on track.

Cla # Driver Time Gap Interval
1 44 Australia James Courtney
1'15.482
2 17 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin
1'15.520 0.038 0.038
3 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
1'15.672 0.190 0.152
4 88 Australia Jamie Whincup
1'15.734 0.252 0.062
5 2 Australia Bryce Fullwood
1'15.825 0.343 0.090
6 5 Australia Lee Holdsworth
1'15.970 0.488 0.144
7 8 Australia Nick Percat
1'15.988 0.506 0.017
8 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
1'16.058 0.576 0.070
9 55 Australia Jack Le Brocq
1'16.094 0.612 0.035
10 99 Australia Anton De Pasquale
1'16.118 0.636 0.024
11 9 Australia David Reynolds
1'16.142 0.660 0.023
12 15 Australia Rick Kelly
1'16.159 0.676 0.016
13 34 Australia Jake Kostecki
1'16.164 0.682 0.005
14 14 Australia Todd Hazelwood
1'16.175 0.693 0.010
15 3 Australia Macauley Jones
1'16.226 0.744 0.050
16 25 Australia Chaz Mostert
1'16.251 0.768 0.024
17 6 Australia Cameron Waters
1'16.267 0.785 0.016
18 35 Australia Garry Jacobson
1'16.268 0.786 0.001
19 22 New Zealand Chris Pither
1'16.269 0.787 0.000
20 12 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard
1'16.284 0.802 0.015
21 20 Australia Scott Pye
1'16.305 0.823 0.020
22 4 Australia Jack Smith
1'16.461 0.979 0.155
23 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom
1'16.685 1.203 0.223
24 19 Australia Alex Davison
1'16.696 1.214 0.011
View full results

 

