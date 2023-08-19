The Bend Supercars: Feeney fastest in final practice

Feeney set an impressive benchmark on his very first flying lap, a 1m49.990s leaving him well clear of the field.

It wasn't until the very end of the session that the time came under threat as most of the field worked through their qualifying sims.

Randle, who topped practice 1, got closest to Feeney, but was still left three-tenths behind the leading Red Bull Camaro.

"We made a change for the last run and went backwards, but we were pretty quick out of the gate," said Feeney. "I was pretty surprised by the delta. I think we'll revert back to where we were [for qualifying]."

It was another disaster of a session for the other side of the T8 garage, though, with Shane van Gisbergen slowest of everyone except James Courtney, who crashed out early.

The Kiwi continued to complain about the handling of his car and ended up two seconds off the pace.

Chaz Mostert bounced back from a tough first practice to end up third, edging fellow Ford drivers Anton De Pasquale and David Reynolds.

Will Brown was sixth fastest, six spots clear of teammate and title rival Brodie Kostecki, with Cam Waters seventh, Andre Heimgartner eighth, Matt Payne ninth and Will Davison 10th.

It was a very short session for Courtney who ended up in the wall inside the first 10 minutes.

The Tickford driver ran wide at the last corner before spinning back across the track and collecting the concrete on the inside of the front straight.

He limped the busted Mustang back to the pits but was out for the session.

"I just got wide on the grass. It's all wet so, yeah, it's disappointing," he told Fox Sports.

"We'll see if we can get it fixed up. I was hoping it was going to slow down more than it did, but because it's all wet it didn't slow down. It hit the rear and the front. The boys will jump under there now and try and fix it up."

Qualifying for race 1 is up next starting at 1:40pm local time.

The Bend SuperSprint Practice 2 results