The Bend Supercars: Feeney fastest in final practice
Broc Feeney topped the second and final Supercars practice as the two Triple Eight drivers effectively book-ended the field.
Feeney set an impressive benchmark on his very first flying lap, a 1m49.990s leaving him well clear of the field.
It wasn't until the very end of the session that the time came under threat as most of the field worked through their qualifying sims.
Randle, who topped practice 1, got closest to Feeney, but was still left three-tenths behind the leading Red Bull Camaro.
"We made a change for the last run and went backwards, but we were pretty quick out of the gate," said Feeney. "I was pretty surprised by the delta. I think we'll revert back to where we were [for qualifying]."
It was another disaster of a session for the other side of the T8 garage, though, with Shane van Gisbergen slowest of everyone except James Courtney, who crashed out early.
The Kiwi continued to complain about the handling of his car and ended up two seconds off the pace.
Chaz Mostert bounced back from a tough first practice to end up third, edging fellow Ford drivers Anton De Pasquale and David Reynolds.
Will Brown was sixth fastest, six spots clear of teammate and title rival Brodie Kostecki, with Cam Waters seventh, Andre Heimgartner eighth, Matt Payne ninth and Will Davison 10th.
It was a very short session for Courtney who ended up in the wall inside the first 10 minutes.
The Tickford driver ran wide at the last corner before spinning back across the track and collecting the concrete on the inside of the front straight.
He limped the busted Mustang back to the pits but was out for the session.
"I just got wide on the grass. It's all wet so, yeah, it's disappointing," he told Fox Sports.
"We'll see if we can get it fixed up. I was hoping it was going to slow down more than it did, but because it's all wet it didn't slow down. It hit the rear and the front. The boys will jump under there now and try and fix it up."
Qualifying for race 1 is up next starting at 1:40pm local time.
The Bend SuperSprint Practice 2 results
|Driver Info
|
|
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Car
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|
B. Feeney Broc Feeney Triple Eight Race Engineering
|88
|Chevrolet
|9
|1'49.9907
|162.013
|2
|T. Randle Thomas Randle Tickford Racing
|55
|Ford Mustang GT
|11
|+0.3070
|0.3070
|161.562
|3
|C. Mostert Chaz Mostert Walkinshaw Andretti United
|25
|Ford Mustang GT
|10
|+0.3567
|0.0497
|161.489
|4
|A. De Pasquale Anton De Pasquale Dick Johnson Racing
|11
|Ford Mustang GT
|9
|+0.5248
|0.1681
|161.244
|5
|D. Reynolds David Reynolds Grove Racing
|26
|Ford Mustang GT
|8
|+0.5391
|0.0143
|161.223
|6
|W. Brown Will Brown Erebus Motorsport Penrite
|9
|Chevrolet
|8
|+0.5819
|0.0428
|161.161
|7
|C. Waters Cameron Waters Tickford Racing
|6
|Ford Mustang GT
|9
|+0.6451
|0.0632
|161.069
|8
|A. Heimgartner Andre Heimgartner Brad Jones Racing
|8
|Chevrolet
|9
|+0.6574
|0.0123
|161.051
|9
|
M. Payne Matthew Payne Grove Racing
|19
|Ford Mustang GT
|9
|+0.7574
|0.1000
|160.905
|10
|W. Davison Will Davison Dick Johnson Racing
|17
|Ford Mustang GT
|8
|+0.8128
|0.0554
|160.825
|11
|
C. Hill Cameron Hill Matt Stone Racing
|35
|Chevrolet
|9
|+0.8526
|0.0398
|160.767
|12
|
B. Kostecki Brodie Kostecki Erebus Motorsport Penrite
|99
|Chevrolet
|9
|+0.8578
|0.0052
|160.759
|13
|T. Hazelwood Todd Hazelwood Blanchard Racing Team
|3
|Ford Mustang GT
|7
|+0.8672
|0.0094
|160.746
|14
|T. Slade Tim Slade PremiAir Racing
|23
|Chevrolet
|9
|+0.9009
|0.0337
|160.697
|15
|J. Le Brocq Jack Le Brocq Matt Stone Racing
|34
|Chevrolet
|9
|+0.9053
|0.0044
|160.691
|16
|J. Golding James Golding PremiAir Racing
|31
|Chevrolet
|9
|+0.9109
|0.0056
|160.682
|17
|
D. Fraser Declan Fraser Tickford Racing
|777
|Ford Mustang GT
|10
|+1.1023
|0.1914
|160.406
|18
|M. Jones Macauley Jones Brad Jones Racing
|96
|Chevrolet
|9
|+1.2641
|0.1618
|160.172
|19
|B. Fullwood Bryce Fullwood Brad Jones Racing
|14
|Chevrolet
|9
|+1.2656
|0.0015
|160.170
|20
|N. Percat Nick Percat Walkinshaw Andretti United
|2
|Ford Mustang GT
|9
|+1.3457
|0.0801
|160.055
|21
|M. Winterbottom Mark Winterbottom Team 18
|18
|Chevrolet
|9
|+1.3647
|0.0190
|160.028
|22
|S. Pye Scott Pye Team 18
|20
|Chevrolet
|9
|+1.4614
|0.0967
|159.889
|23
|J. Smith Jack Smith Brad Jones Racing
|4
|Chevrolet
|9
|+1.4619
|0.0005
|159.888
|24
|S. van Gisbergen Shane van Gisbergen Triple Eight Race Engineering
|97
|Chevrolet
|9
|+2.0807
|0.6188
|159.005
|25
|J. Courtney James Courtney Tickford Racing
|5
|Ford Mustang GT
|1
|View full results
