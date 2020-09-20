The Bend Supercars: McLaughlin takes both Sunday poles

The Penske Ford driver was unstoppable in the back-to-back sessions, single runs in both good enough to nab both poles on offer.

In the first he was just 0.06s faster than Shane van Gisbergen, with yesterday's polesitter Chaz Mostert just over a tenth away in third.

McLaughlin's advantage was bigger in the second session, the Kiwi more than a tenth clear of Mostert.

"It was bloody good to go and have a crack," said McLaughlin.

"I just love driving a car fast and putting it on the limit. I particularly love these qualifying sessions this year. It's tough, they're basically Shootout every time. You're limited on tyres, so you have to do your time on those tyres."

McLaughlin's chief title rival Jamie Whincup was inconsistent across the sessions, the Red Bull Holden driver just 11th in the first session before qualifying third for Race 3.

Race 1 winner Fabian Coulthard was fourth in both sessions, while van Gisbergen dropped back to sixth in the second behind Nick Percat.

