Supercars / The Bend / Qualifying report

The Bend Supercars: Mostert takes first Holden pole

The Bend Supercars: Mostert takes first Holden pole
By:

Chaz Mostert scored his first pole position as a Holden driver with a stunning Shootout effort at The Bend.

The Walkinshaw Andretti United star was only 11th quickest in the second portion of the three-part qualifying, which put him fifth on the road for the Top 15 Shootout.

However he came alive in the single-lap dash, a 1m47.968s putting him six-tenths clear of the field at the time, and giving the rest a formidable benchmark to chase.

In the end nobody could quite get there, even qualifying specialist Scott McLaughlin falling 0.005s short as Mostert banked his first pole since Bathurst 2019 and his first as a Holden driver.

"It was so close with Scotty there, I don't think I've ever seen a margin that close," he said. "It looked like he had us, but it was good to see him just fall behind. He normally gets us the other way.

"I'm super stoked for the team here at WAU, we've been trying for this. It's good to reward the team and all our sponsors for sticking with us in this tough year."

Read Also:

Q2 pacesetter Shane van Gisbergen dropped back to third in the Shootout followed by Triple Eight teammate Jamie Whincup.

Fabian Coulthard dropped three spots from Q2 to end up fifth, while Anton De Pasquale was the second-biggest mover in the field, with a nine-place gain to sixth.

There was a gaggle of Mustangs next with Jack Le Brocq, Rick Kelly, Lee Holdsworth, Andre Heimgartner and Cam Waters in positions seven to 11.

David Reynolds lost two spots in the Shootout to end up 12th ahead of Bryce Fullwood and James Courtney, while Nick Percat was the biggest loser as a mistake in the final sector left him 15th.

That capped off a tough session for Brad Jones Racing, with Todd Hazelwood, a polesitter last town out in Townsville, set to start 16th after missing the Shootout altogether.

Cla # Driver Time Gap Interval
1 25 Australia Chaz Mostert
1'47.968
2 17 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin
1'47.974 0.005 0.005
3 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
1'48.254 0.285 0.279
4 88 Australia Jamie Whincup
1'48.445 0.476 0.190
5 12 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard
1'48.522 0.553 0.077
6 99 Australia Anton De Pasquale
1'48.522 0.553 0.000
7 55 Australia Jack Le Brocq
1'48.538 0.569 0.015
8 15 Australia Rick Kelly
1'48.555 0.586 0.017
9 5 Australia Lee Holdsworth
1'48.693 0.724 0.138
10 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
1'48.743 0.774 0.050
11 6 Australia Cameron Waters
1'48.957 0.988 0.213
12 9 Australia David Reynolds
1'49.294 1.325 0.336
13 2 Australia Bryce Fullwood
1'49.488 1.519 0.194
14 44 Australia James Courtney
1'49.639 1.670 0.150
15 8 Australia Nick Percat
1'49.871 1.902 0.232
16 14 Australia Todd Hazelwood
1'48.690 0.721
17 20 Australia Scott Pye
1'48.752 0.783 0.062
18 35 Australia Garry Jacobson
1'48.924 0.955 0.171
19 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom
1'49.079 1.110 0.155
20 19 Australia Alex Davison
1'49.108 1.139 0.028
21 4 Australia Jack Smith
1'50.018 2.049 0.910
22 3 Australia Macauley Jones
1'50.703 2.734 0.685
23 22 New Zealand Chris Pither
1'51.084 3.116 0.381
24 34 Australia Zane Goddard
1'51.328 3.359 0.243
View full results
The Bend Supercars: Coulthard fastest in second practice
About this article

Series Supercars
Event The Bend
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

