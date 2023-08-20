The Bend Supercars: Randle, Kostecki share Sunday poles

Fresh off the back of a first solo Supercars podium yesterday, Randle continued his rich form with an impressive pole for race 2 in the first of two back-to-back sessions.

He charged to the top on his final run with a 1m50.068s, which was good enough to edge race 1 winner and series leader Brodie Kostecki by 0.05s.

"Wow. What a way to back it up," Randle said. "We've always had some good speed here and it's just a credit to the whole team, all our supporters and members that stick by us. It's a good way to repay them.

"We had a pretty clean run off the line yesterday, hopefully we can do the same [today]."

Matt Payne was hugely impressive in that first session with the third fastest time, ahead of Shane van Gisbergen who continued to complain of steering issues with his Red Bull Camaro.

Anton De Pasquale was fifth ahead of Chaz Mostert, Bryce Fullwood, David Reynolds, Will Davison and Nick Percat.

Both Cam Waters and Broc Feeney landed outside the top 10 with the 11th and 12th fastest times respectively, while title contender Will Brown was just 16th.

In the second session it was Payne that laid down the benchmark, using his best rubber to set a 1m50.080s on his first run.

He then got out of the car in the hope that would be enough, only to watch his name get bumped to fifth on the times as a number of drivers improved on their final laps.

Kostecki was the best of those late improvers with an incredibly fast 1m49.482s to secure pole for race 3.

"In the first qualifying session today I didn't quite get it right, but I was really happy with that last lap there," he said. "We played it to the death. We misread the track conditions a bit for the first one but we nailed it for the second one.

Waters was second fastest, albeit four-tenths behind, followed by Randle.

Nick Percat enjoyed a season-best qualifying with fourth ahead of Payne, De Pasquale and van Gisbergen.

Davison and James Courtney were eighth and ninth while Fullwood again led the way for Brad Jones Racing in 10th.

Brown was left outside the top 10 again with the 13th fastest time.

The Bend SuperSprint Qualifying results (Race 2)

The Bend SuperSprint Qualifying results (Race 3)