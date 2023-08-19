Subscribe
Previous / Erebus adamant it won't hobble Brown
Supercars / The Bend Practice report

The Bend Supercars: Randle leads first practice, SVG last

Thomas Randle led a fleet of Fords in the opening practice session for The Bend SuperSprint, while Shane van Gisbergen's steering woes returned.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
MH2_0933.JPG

The half-hour session was a rare showing of strength from a range of Ford teams, with the Blue Oval locking out the top five spots.

Tickford's Cam Waters led the way early thanks to a 1m51.224s, before teammate Randle set an impressive benchmark with a 1m50.838s.

That proved unbeatable, although Grove Racing's Matt Payne did go close in the final minute, falling just 0.07s short.

"I really enjoy this type of track, it's reminiscent of a lot of the tracks I raced over in Europe, smooth and fast," said Randle.

"We're always pretty strong at [Albert Park] as well, very similar, high-speed. You really want to have a stiff car and smooth inputs, I think that works around here and it suits my style.

"[Engineer] Ray [Lau] has dialled the car in nicely and we've done a lot of work in the sim leading into this race as well, working on small things that I can work it. It helps when I roll out and I'm ready to go."

Will Davison was another later improver to end up third ahead of Waters and Anton De Pasquale.

Broc Feeney was the best-placed Camaro driver in sixth ahead of James Courtney, Andre Heimgartner and series leader Brodie Kostecki.

Van Gisbergen, meanwhile, ended the session dead last without a representative time.

The Kiwi was complaining of steering issues from the start of the session and, after several efforts to rectify the problem, was out of the car by the midway point.

Van Gisbergen has had similar issues earlier this season, although a chassis swap ahead of the Sydney SuperNight was thought to have sorted that out.

 

shares
comments

Erebus adamant it won't hobble Brown

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Ford Aero, new Supercars tyre to be tested at The Bend

Ford Aero, new Supercars tyre to be tested at The Bend

Supercars
The Bend

Ford Aero, new Supercars tyre to be tested at The Bend Ford Aero, new Supercars tyre to be tested at The Bend

Waters says obeying team orders was a one-off

Waters says obeying team orders was a one-off

Supercars
The Bend

Waters says obeying team orders was a one-off Waters says obeying team orders was a one-off

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

2023 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

2023 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

MGP MotoGP
Austrian GP

2023 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more 2023 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

Lawson "grateful" to qualify P3 after Motegi Q2 worries

Lawson "grateful" to qualify P3 after Motegi Q2 worries

SF Super Formula
Motegi

Lawson "grateful" to qualify P3 after Motegi Q2 worries Lawson "grateful" to qualify P3 after Motegi Q2 worries

MotoGP Austrian GP: Bagnaia beats Vinales to pole

MotoGP Austrian GP: Bagnaia beats Vinales to pole

MGP MotoGP
Austrian GP

MotoGP Austrian GP: Bagnaia beats Vinales to pole MotoGP Austrian GP: Bagnaia beats Vinales to pole

Ford Aero, new Supercars tyre to be tested at The Bend

Ford Aero, new Supercars tyre to be tested at The Bend

SUPC Supercars
The Bend

Ford Aero, new Supercars tyre to be tested at The Bend Ford Aero, new Supercars tyre to be tested at The Bend

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe