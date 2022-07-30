Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Brown, Kostecki re-sign with Erebus Next / The Bend Supercars: Best takes sensational pole
Supercars / The Bend Practice report

The Bend Supercars: Van Gisbergen fastest in P2

Shane van Gisbergen topped the second and final Supercars practice session at The Bend Motorsport Park.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
The Bend Supercars: Van Gisbergen fastest in P2

Initially it was Brodie Kostecki that led the way courtesy of a 1m49.059s on his first run.

He was then displaced by Cam Waters mid-way through the session as the times dipped into the 1m48s bracket.

Inside the last 10 minutes van Gisbergen made his move, pulling clear of the field with a 1m48.260s.

The series leader then went out for another run right at the flag, setting purple sectors in the first and second sectors before falling away in the third.

Still, his earlier time was good enough to leave the Kiwi just over a tenth clear of title rival Anton De Pasquale in the final times.

Waters ended up third after improving to a 1m48.379s on his final run, followed by Chaz Mostert and Tom Randle.

Kostecki dropped back to sixth as the qualifying sims shook out ahead of Mark Winterbottom and Practice 1 pacesetter Broc Feeney.

Tickford wildcard Zak Best kept his impressive start to the day going with the ninth fastest time as Will Davison rounded out the Top 10.

The grid for today's opening race will be set by a three-part qualifying session starting at 1:30pm local time.

 

shares
comments
Brown, Kostecki re-sign with Erebus
Previous article

Brown, Kostecki re-sign with Erebus

Next article

The Bend Supercars: Best takes sensational pole

The Bend Supercars: Best takes sensational pole
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Supercars deals with tyre controversy The Bend
Supercars

Supercars deals with tyre controversy

The Bend Supercars: Van Gisbergen cruises to victory The Bend
Supercars

The Bend Supercars: Van Gisbergen cruises to victory

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

Supercars deals with tyre controversy
Supercars Supercars

Supercars deals with tyre controversy

Supercars is set to address the tyre scandal that rocked the opening day of racing at The Bend Motorsport Park.

The Bend Supercars: Van Gisbergen cruises to victory
Supercars Supercars

The Bend Supercars: Van Gisbergen cruises to victory

Shane van Gisbergen cruised to victory in the opening heat of The Bend SuperSprint.

Supercars wildcard tyres prompt questions
Supercars Supercars

Supercars wildcard tyres prompt questions

A different tyre batch for the wildcard entries in the Supercars field has raised eyebrows at The Bend.

The Bend Supercars: Best takes sensational pole
Supercars Supercars

The Bend Supercars: Best takes sensational pole

Supercars wildcard Zak Best took a sensational pole position in his plain black Mustang at The Bend Motorsport Park.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.