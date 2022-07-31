Tickets Subscribe
Supercars / The Bend Race report

The Bend Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins crash-shortened Race 2

Shane van Gisbergen won a second Supercars race at The Bend that was marred by a nasty start line crash.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
The Bend Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins crash-shortened Race 2

The race got off to a dramatic start when front-row starter Thomas Randle stalled on the line.

As the field scrambled to get past the stricken Castrol Ford, Andre Heimgartner was caught by surprise, smacking square into Randle's right rear quarter.

The high-speed impact not only destroyed both Randle and Heimgartner's cars, but also meant Randle clipped Nick Percat as he tried to sneak by on the outside.

Thankfully all three drivers emerged from their wrecked cars without any serious injuries.

The race was red-flagged while the crashed cars were cleared, before a full standing restart.

The winner from the restart was Mostert, who fired from the outside of the third row to the lead with a bold move up the inside of Turn 1.

James Courtney made a smart start as well to move into second, while polesitter Cam Waters was shuffled back to fifth, behind Anton De Pasquale and Shane van Gisbergen, on the opening lap.

Courtney and De Pasquale were the first of the lead group to pit, each taking their mandatory service on Lap 5.

Mostert then surrendered the lead to cover those cars by stopping a lap later, resuming ahead of both Courtney and De Pasquale.

Waters waited until Lap 11 to make his stop, popping back out between Courtney and De Pasquale in what was effectively fourth place.

Like yesterday van Gisbergen ran long, not taking his stop until Lap 16.

He was able to resume comfortably clear of Mostert and Courtney, before cruising through the next two laps to take a time certain chequered flag.

"It's a shame to see that crash at the start, I'm glad those guys are okay," said van Gisbergen.

"The restart, I didn't get a good start again. We had an awesome race back through. I couldn't believe it when this guys pitted and I got clear air. We were planning to do the undercut then, but they did it an we got clear air. It worked out really well."

Mostert and Courtney were second and third ahead of Waters and De Pasquale.

Broc Feeney finished sixth while Will Brown was the best of the Erebus cars in seventh.

David Reynolds finished eighth, Mark Winterbottom ninth and Bryce Fullwood 10th.

Jordan Boys was the best of the wildcards in a credible 11th while Will Davison recovered from 23rd on the grid, and a spin on the restart lap, to finish 13th.

The Bend SuperSprint continues with Race 3 at 3:40pm local time.

The Bend SuperSprint Race 2 results

Cla # Driver Car Gap Interval
1 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
Holden Commodore ZB
2 25 Australia Chaz Mostert
Holden Commodore ZB
3 5 Australia James Courtney
Ford Mustang GT
4 6 Australia Cameron Waters
Ford Mustang GT
5 11 Australia Anton De Pasquale
Ford Mustang GT
6 88 Broc Feeney
Holden Commodore ZB
7 9 Australia Will Brown
Holden Commodore ZB
8 26 Australia David Reynolds
Ford Mustang GT
9 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom
Holden Commodore ZB
10 14 Australia Bryce Fullwood
Holden Commodore ZB
11 49 Jordan Boys
Holden Commodore ZB
12 22 New Zealand Chris Pither
Holden Commodore ZB
13 17 Australia Will Davison
Ford Mustang GT
14 96 Australia Macauley Jones
Holden Commodore ZB
15 34 Australia Jack Le Brocq
Holden Commodore ZB
16 3 Australia Tim Slade
Ford Mustang GT
17 35 Australia Todd Hazelwood
Holden Commodore ZB
18 56 Australia Jake Kostecki
Ford Mustang GT
19 78 Zak Best
Holden Commodore ZB
20 20 Australia Scott Pye
Holden Commodore ZB
21 4 Australia Jack Smith
Holden Commodore ZB
22 10 Australia Lee Holdsworth
Ford Mustang GT
23 31 Australia James Golding
Holden Commodore ZB
24 99 Brodie Kostecki
Holden Commodore ZB
55 Australia Thomas Randle
Ford Mustang GT
8 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
Holden Commodore ZB
2 Australia Nick Percat
Holden Commodore ZB
