Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Supercars deals with tyre controversy Next / The Bend Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins crash-shortened Race 2
Supercars / The Bend Qualifying report

The Bend Supercars: Waters grabs both Sunday poles

Cam Waters locked out both pole positions for the two remaining Supercars sprint races at The Bend.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
The Bend Supercars: Waters grabs both Sunday poles

The opening 10-minute session came down to a battle of the Tickford Mustangs between Waters and surprise contender Thomas Randle.

Waters initially got the best of the crucial final runs with a 1m48.348s, only for Randle to then go purple in the first two sectors.

The rookie fell away in the final sector, though, helping Waters hang on to pole by just 0.07s.

Race 1 winner Shane van Gisbergen, who was fastest on the first run, ended up third ahead of James Courtney, Anton De Pasquale and Chaz Mostert.

Broc Feeney and Mark Winterbottom were next, while Bryce Fullwood and Lee Holdsworth were ninth and 10th.

The surprise of the first session was an in-form Will Davison, who ended up just 23rd on the grid after locking up on his final run.

In the second session most of the fast times came on the first run, Waters sealing pole with a 1m48.337s straight out of the gate.

He did do a better first sector on his final run but, with pole secured, didn't go on with the lap.

"It's awesome," said Waters. "The car is really, really nice today. A lot better than it was yesterday. It's still not perfect, but it can't be that bad."

De Pasquale was second, just 0.03s slower than Waters, while van Gisbergen made it a pair of thirds.

Feeney moved up to fourth in the second session ahead of Courtney and Will Brown.

Yesterday's shock pole winner Zak Best, now on the same tyre batch as the rest of the field, was seventh fastest in the second session, following his 16th in the first.

Randle capped off a solid morning with eighth in the second session ahead of Mostert and Davison.

The second session saw another big name at the bottom of the time sheets, David Reynolds qualifying 27th and last.

The first of today's 120-kilometre races kicks off at 12:30pm local time.

The Bend SuperSprint Race 2 qualifying 

Cla # Driver Car Time Gap Interval
1 6 Australia Cameron Waters
Ford Mustang GT 1'48.3481
2 55 Australia Thomas Randle
Ford Mustang GT 1'48.4252 0.0771 0.0771
3 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
Holden Commodore ZB 1'48.5809 0.2328 0.1557
4 5 Australia James Courtney
Ford Mustang GT 1'48.6760 0.3279 0.0951
5 11 Australia Anton De Pasquale
Ford Mustang GT 1'48.8356 0.4875 0.1596
6 25 Australia Chaz Mostert
Holden Commodore ZB 1'48.9550 0.6069 0.1194
7 88 Broc Feeney
Holden Commodore ZB 1'48.9619 0.6138 0.0069
8 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom
Holden Commodore ZB 1'49.0441 0.6960 0.0822
9 14 Australia Bryce Fullwood
Holden Commodore ZB 1'49.0863 0.7382 0.0422
10 10 Australia Lee Holdsworth
Ford Mustang GT 1'49.1337 0.7856 0.0474
11 9 Australia Will Brown
Holden Commodore ZB 1'49.1444 0.7963 0.0107
12 8 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
Holden Commodore ZB 1'49.1635 0.8154 0.0191
13 26 Australia David Reynolds
Ford Mustang GT 1'49.1872 0.8391 0.0237
14 2 Australia Nick Percat
Holden Commodore ZB 1'49.2115 0.8634 0.0243
15 99 Brodie Kostecki
Holden Commodore ZB 1'49.2290 0.8809 0.0175
16 78 Zak Best
Holden Commodore ZB 1'49.3028 0.9547 0.0738
17 22 New Zealand Chris Pither
Holden Commodore ZB 1'49.4090 1.0609 0.1062
18 49 Jordan Boys
Holden Commodore ZB 1'49.4248 1.0767 0.0158
19 31 Australia James Golding
Holden Commodore ZB 1'49.4548 1.1067 0.0300
20 34 Australia Jack Le Brocq
Holden Commodore ZB 1'49.4633 1.1152 0.0085
21 20 Australia Scott Pye
Holden Commodore ZB 1'49.5275 1.1794 0.0642
22 35 Australia Todd Hazelwood
Holden Commodore ZB 1'49.6132 1.2651 0.0857
23 17 Australia Will Davison
Ford Mustang GT 1'49.7485 1.4004 0.1353
24 56 Australia Jake Kostecki
Ford Mustang GT 1'49.7782 1.4301 0.0297
25 96 Australia Macauley Jones
Holden Commodore ZB 1'49.8751 1.5270 0.0969
26 4 Australia Jack Smith
Holden Commodore ZB 1'50.0576 1.7095 0.1825
27 3 Australia Tim Slade
Ford Mustang GT 1'50.1525 1.8044 0.0949
View full results

The Bend SuperSprint Race 3 qualifying 

Cla # Driver Car Time Gap Interval
1 6 Australia Cameron Waters
Ford Mustang GT 1'48.3372
2 11 Australia Anton De Pasquale
Ford Mustang GT 1'48.3760 0.0388 0.0388
3 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
Holden Commodore ZB 1'48.4287 0.0915 0.0527
4 88 Broc Feeney
Holden Commodore ZB 1'48.5082 0.1710 0.0795
5 5 Australia James Courtney
Ford Mustang GT 1'48.5917 0.2545 0.0835
6 9 Australia Will Brown
Holden Commodore ZB 1'48.6117 0.2745 0.0200
7 78 Zak Best
Holden Commodore ZB 1'48.6261 0.2889 0.0144
8 55 Australia Thomas Randle
Ford Mustang GT 1'48.6389 0.3017 0.0128
9 25 Australia Chaz Mostert
Holden Commodore ZB 1'48.6708 0.3336 0.0319
10 17 Australia Will Davison
Ford Mustang GT 1'48.7829 0.4457 0.1121
11 14 Australia Bryce Fullwood
Holden Commodore ZB 1'48.8840 0.5468 0.1011
12 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom
Holden Commodore ZB 1'48.9219 0.5847 0.0379
13 8 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
Holden Commodore ZB 1'48.9255 0.5883 0.0036
14 10 Australia Lee Holdsworth
Ford Mustang GT 1'48.9742 0.6370 0.0487
15 99 Brodie Kostecki
Holden Commodore ZB 1'49.0010 0.6638 0.0268
16 31 Australia James Golding
Holden Commodore ZB 1'49.0750 0.7378 0.0740
17 2 Australia Nick Percat
Holden Commodore ZB 1'49.0819 0.7447 0.0069
18 34 Australia Jack Le Brocq
Holden Commodore ZB 1'49.1510 0.8138 0.0691
19 56 Australia Jake Kostecki
Ford Mustang GT 1'49.1964 0.8592 0.0454
20 35 Australia Todd Hazelwood
Holden Commodore ZB 1'49.2062 0.8690 0.0098
21 49 Jordan Boys
Holden Commodore ZB 1'49.2148 0.8776 0.0086
22 20 Australia Scott Pye
Holden Commodore ZB 1'49.2380 0.9008 0.0232
23 4 Australia Jack Smith
Holden Commodore ZB 1'49.4672 1.1300 0.2292
24 96 Australia Macauley Jones
Holden Commodore ZB 1'49.4897 1.1525 0.0225
25 22 New Zealand Chris Pither
Holden Commodore ZB 1'49.5083 1.1711 0.0186
26 3 Australia Tim Slade
Ford Mustang GT 1'49.5748 1.2376 0.0665
27 26 Australia David Reynolds
Ford Mustang GT 1'49.8284 1.4912 0.2536
View full results
shares
comments
Supercars deals with tyre controversy
Previous article

Supercars deals with tyre controversy
Next article

The Bend Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins crash-shortened Race 2

The Bend Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins crash-shortened Race 2
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Randle to undergo further scans on injured ankle
Supercars

Randle to undergo further scans on injured ankle

Percat reacts to first Ford Supercars laps
Supercars

Percat reacts to first Ford Supercars laps

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

Randle to undergo further scans on injured ankle
Supercars Supercars

Randle to undergo further scans on injured ankle

Supercars driver Thomas Randle will undergo further scans on an injured ankle sustained in his nasty start line crash at The Bend yesterday.

Percat reacts to first Ford Supercars laps
Supercars Supercars

Percat reacts to first Ford Supercars laps

Nick Percat has now officially driven a Ford Supercar for the first time after cutting laps in the Gen3 prototype at The Bend.

Kostecki replaces van Gisbergen in Trans Am
Trans-Am Trans-Am

Kostecki replaces van Gisbergen in Trans Am

Brodie Kostecki will race the Trans Am Camaro that Shane van Gisbergen was banned from at Queensland Raceway this week.

The Bend Supercars: Van Gisbergen triumphs in wet finale
Supercars Supercars

The Bend Supercars: Van Gisbergen triumphs in wet finale

Shane van Gisbergen overcame an early challenge from Cam Waters to win a wet final heat of The Bend SuperSprint.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.