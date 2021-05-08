The Bend Supercars: Winterbottom fastest in damp practice

Overnight rain made for a wet start to Saturday's action in South Australia, conditions improving across the first half-hour session without the track full drying out.

That meant there was a flurry of late times, Winterbottom the best of them with a 1m50.494s on his final run.

That was good enough to put the Team 18 driver three-hundredths clear of series leader Shane van Gisbergen, who was a consistent front-runner throughout the session.

Winner of the last race Chaz Mostert was third fastest while James Courtney was best of the Fords in fourth. That was despite the Tickford driver prompting a short stoppage after beaching his Mustang at Turn 6.

Anton De Pasquale, Cam Waters and Will Davison were next as Will Brown, Scott Pye and Tim Slade rounded out the Top 10.