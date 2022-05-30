Tickets Subscribe
Supercars News

Three generations of Johnsons drive Supercars

Three generations of the famous Johnson family all drove Dick Johnson Racing Supercars today as part of a special demonstration.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Three generations of Johnsons drive Supercars

DJR co-owner and Australian racing icon Dick Johnson was joined on the Queensland Raceway track by retired Supercars racer Steven Johnson and Steve's son Jett Johnson.

The trio had a DJR Mustang each, all three cars sporting the Shell V-Power livery and the #17 made famous by Dick Johnson.

It was Dick Johnson's first outing in a Supercar since he drove a Mustang at the 2019 Adelaide 500 as part of a Ford demonstration.

“It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity to be able to drive with Steven and Jett," he said.

"We pride ourselves on being a family team at DJR and to be able to experience this opportunity with my son and grandson is something I will never forget.”

Steven Johnson, still a regular competitor in Touring Car Masters, agreed that it was a special family moment.

“It was a very special morning, to have dad in front of me and Jett behind me driving around Queensland Raceway is a once in a lifetime opportunity," he said.

"When all three of us were side by side, I was looking around and trying to take in what was happening. I didn’t know what to expect and it made the day so special to have the three of us on track, which will probably not happen again.”

For Trans Am racer Jett Johnson, the demo laps marked his first taste of Supercars hardware.

He will get more laps as part of DJR's test and evaluation day today, which will also see Formula Ford champion Tom Sargant and Super3 racer Kai Allen cut laps.

“It was a surreal moment driving out of the pitlane and having my dad and granddad behind me made this experience so much more special," said the 17-year-old.

"I think it was a little hard to take it all in at the start, I was looking around and it didn’t quite hit me at first, it was something I will never forget.”

DJR's running today will also include handing over the ex-Fabian Coulthard to Michael Anderson, who will use the car for a Bathurst 1000 wildcard later this year.

The entry will be supported by DJR, with Anderson set to drive himself alongside a yet-to-be-named co-driver.

