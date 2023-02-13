Subscribe
Previous / Mostert WAU Mustang livery unveiled Next / Team 18 postpones first Gen3 shakedown
Supercars News

Tickford locks in 2023 engineering line-up

Tickford Racing has locked in its engineering line-up for the 2023 Supercars season.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Tickford locks in 2023 engineering line-up

The Ford squad will head into the Gen3 era with a largely unchanged technical roster across its four cars.

Three of the four race engineers will continue in the same role as last year with Sam Potter on Cam Waters' car, Sam Scaffidi on James Courtney's car and Raymond Lau on Thomas Randle's car.

The experienced Chris Stuckey, meanwhile, has been brought into the team to engineer rookie signing Declan Fraser.

The engineer team will be overseen by chief engineer Brad Wischusen while there are no changes to the upper management of the team, with CEO Tim Edwards and team manager Matt Roberts heading up day to day operations.

“We’re glad to be heading into 2023 with a lot of continuity across our crew,” Edwards said.

“There are a few new faces, but the vast majority are familiar ones. Our returning drivers and engineers are staying paired together, our car crews are virtually unchanged, and just about every department is made up of the same people as we had in 2022.

"We’ve had pretty minimal turnover and for the most part we’ve kept the family together, which heading into a really pivotal year is a really nice thing to have.

“For obvious reasons Gen3 is a huge change. Building four new cars is a massive project, but having those established relationships and dynamics in the workplace gives us confidence that the cars and the team will be well-prepared when we hit the track.

"It’s one less variable we need to navigate this time of year, and we’re optimistic that with that continuity we can position ourselves in the best way possible for the year ahead.”

As for Tickford's Super2 programme, Dilan Talabani will engineer Brad Vaughan and Daniel Veronese will engineer Elly Morrow, while Kate Harrington will be in the team manager role.

shares
comments

Mostert WAU Mustang livery unveiled

Team 18 postpones first Gen3 shakedown
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Petronas backs BRT Super2 entry

Petronas backs BRT Super2 entry

Supercars
Matt Stone Racing launch

Petronas backs BRT Super2 entry Petronas backs BRT Super2 entry

Holdsworth, Coulthard both return to WAU

Holdsworth, Coulthard both return to WAU

Supercars

Holdsworth, Coulthard return to WAU Holdsworth, Coulthard both return to WAU

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars

How Courtney found his dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Cameron Waters More from
Cameron Waters
Tickford debuts plain black Gen3 Mustang

Tickford debuts plain black Gen3 Mustang

Supercars

Tickford debuts plain black Mustang Tickford debuts plain black Gen3 Mustang

Sneak peek of Supercars visor cam

Sneak peek of Supercars visor cam

Supercars
Adelaide

Sneak peek of Supercars visor cam Sneak peek of Supercars visor cam

Waters samples wild open-wheeler

Waters samples wild open-wheeler

Supercars

Waters samples wild open-wheeler Waters samples wild open-wheeler

Tickford Racing More from
Tickford Racing
Castrol Mustang Supercar breaks cover

Castrol Mustang Supercar breaks cover

Supercars

Castrol Mustang breaks cover Castrol Mustang Supercar breaks cover

Supercars teams alter Gen3 testing plans

Supercars teams alter Gen3 testing plans

Supercars

Supercars teams alter Gen3 plans Supercars teams alter Gen3 testing plans

Tickford's 10-year wait for James Courtney

Tickford's 10-year wait for James Courtney

Prime
Prime
Supercars

Tickford's 10-year wait for Courtney Tickford's 10-year wait for James Courtney

Latest news

Petronas backs BRT Super2 entry

Petronas backs BRT Super2 entry

SUPC Supercars

Petronas backs BRT Super2 entry Petronas backs BRT Super2 entry

O’Ward tops second day of Sebring IndyCar test

O’Ward tops second day of Sebring IndyCar test

IndyCar

O’Ward tops second day of Sebring IndyCar test O’Ward tops second day of Sebring IndyCar test

Holdsworth, Coulthard both return to WAU

Holdsworth, Coulthard both return to WAU

SUPC Supercars

Holdsworth, Coulthard both return to WAU Holdsworth, Coulthard both return to WAU

IMSA reports huge increase in viewing figures for Rolex 24

IMSA reports huge increase in viewing figures for Rolex 24

IMSA

IMSA reports huge increase in viewing figures for Rolex 24 IMSA reports huge increase in viewing figures for Rolex 24

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Our most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How Courtney found his dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why a teenager is replacing the GOAT Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Randle reflects on cancer fight How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Supercars' paddle problem explained How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can DJR still be a Supercars force? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can Whincup be a ruthless team boss? Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.