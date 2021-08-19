Tickets Subscribe
Supercars News
Supercars News

Tickford has Bathurst border exemption for Premat

By:

Tickford Racing has secured the required exemption to get Alex Premat into Australia for the Bathurst 1000 later this year.

Tickford has Bathurst border exemption for Premat

The US-based Frenchman is part of Tickford's extended driver line-up for the second year running, however last year he didn't end up making the trip down under due to Australia's travel restrictions.

While the Aussie borders are still closed, with tighter caps than ever on new arrivals due to constant leaks in the hotel quarantine system, Tickford has this year ensured Premat's passage down under by clearing the administrative hurdles nice and early.

According to Tickford CEO Tim Edwards the team has already secured the required visa and entry exemption for the 2019 Bathurst 1000 winner, who will have to serve the mandatory 14 days in managed isolation upon arrival.

There is, however, a question mark over when he'll travel to Australia, with the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak in New South Wales leaving lingering doubts over the viability of an early November Bathurst 1000.

"We've sorted out his visa and his exemption, that's all addressed," Edwards told Motorsport.com.

"The exemption is the hard part, which we've got given he's a professional sportsman. Much like tennis players and other sportspeople that have got into the country. He'll do his quarantine, etcetera.

"Now we're sort of playing the waiting game. We're in a bit of a holding pattern at the moment trying to understand if there's going to be any changes.

"What we've done is got the exemption and the visa, and now we sit and wait."

As well as the two-week quarantine, it is likely that Tickford would want Premat in the country in time to complete at least one day of testing before heading to Mount Panorama.

He has only sampled Tickford hardware once, at the 2020 pre-season test at The Bend, and hasn't raced a Supercar since winning the Bathurst 1000 with Scott McLaughlin in October 2019.

Premat is, however, renowned for hitting the ground running during his sporadic visits down under, despite the unique driving style required by a Supercar.

How the six Tickford drivers will line up for the Bathurst 1000 is yet to be formalised by the famous Ford squad.

There have been numerous theories regarding the precise pairings, the latest placing Premat in the #5 Mustang.

That would suggest James Moffat would partner Cam Waters in the #6, while Thomas Randle has long been linked to the #44 with James Courtney.

Aussie motorsport immortals named in new book

Aussie motorsport immortals named in new book
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention
Supercars

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title Prime

Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title

Scott McLaughlin was quick to describe his third Supercars title as his best yet. But even though it didn't match the dramatic backstory of his 2018 triumph, there's a good reason for him wanting to control the narrative this time around.

Supercars
Oct 2, 2020
Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars Prime

Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars

The Bathurst Grand Final may provide Supercars its greatest spectacle yet – but there's a risk it will force the series to face a hard truth.

Supercars
Sep 4, 2020

