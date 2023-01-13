Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / Tickford confirms Fraser for 2023 Supercars
Supercars News

Tickford provides Best update after full-time snub

Tickford Racing says it's committed to the development of young driver Zak Best after overlooking him for a main game Supercars promotion.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Tickford provides Best update after full-time snub

The four-car Ford squad today confirmed that Declan Fraser has joined its line-up for 2023, taking the slot unexpectedly vacated by Jake Kostecki.

Fraser is a somewhat interesting choice for Tickford, who has spent the past two seasons grooming Best in Super2.

Best finished second to Fraser in Super2 last season and was expected to run a partial main game programme with Tickford this year, including solo wildcard appearances and a drive with the team for the endurance races.

However that was based on the fact the team had four drivers – Cam Waters, James Courtney, Thomas Randle and Kostecki – under contract in the main game, and therefore no room for Best.

Despite the Kostecki seat subsequently going to Fraser rather than Best, Tickford has reaffirmed its commitment to helping its protege break into the top tier of Supercars racing.

That, according to today's announcement, including 'main game racing opportunities in 2023', suggesting the wildcard/enduro plan is still in play.

“We are working on a plan with Zak,” said Tickford CEO Tim Edwards.

“Our goal, absolutely, is to position him for success in the main game, and we certainly see a bright future for him in this category.

"We have a strong belief in Zak’s potential, and intend to work with him very closely in 2023 to continue preparing him to fulfil that potential."

shares
comments
Tickford confirms Fraser for 2023 Supercars
Previous article

Tickford confirms Fraser for 2023 Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Major tyre switch for TCR Australia
TCR Australia

Major tyre switch for TCR Australia

Tickford confirms Fraser for 2023 Supercars
Supercars

Tickford confirms Fraser for 2023 Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Tickford Racing More from
Tickford Racing
Kostecki responds to Tickford split
Supercars

Kostecki responds to Tickford split

Tickford, Kostecki deal officially terminated
Supercars

Tickford, Kostecki deal officially terminated

Tickford's 10-year wait for James Courtney Prime
Supercars

Tickford's 10-year wait for James Courtney

Latest news

Mercedes F1 not looking for direct Vowles replacement
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes F1 not looking for direct Vowles replacement

Mercedes has no plans to directly replace motorsport strategy director James Vowles, with some of his previous Formula 1 roles having already been handed over last year.

Red Bull reveals launch date of 2023 F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull reveals launch date of 2023 F1 car

Red Bull has become the eighth team to unveil its launch plans for the 2023 Formula 1 season, revealing its new challenger on 3 February in New York.

Kevin Magnussen could miss Rolex 24 with hand surgery
IMSA IMSA

Kevin Magnussen could miss Rolex 24 with hand surgery

Haas Formula 1 driver Kevin Magnussen may be unable to race at this month’s Rolex 24 at Daytona due to an unexpected hand surgery.

Wolff: Andretti F1 bid made a statement with Cadillac and GM tie-up
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Andretti F1 bid made a statement with Cadillac and GM tie-up

Mercedes Formula 1 team boss Toto Wolff has softened his stance on the prospect of Andretti joining Formula 1, admitting the team's tie-up with General Motors brand Cadillac is "definitely a positive" and a "statement".

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Prime

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

The season just gone was a memorable one for many of our staff writers, who are fortunate enough to cover motorsport around the world. Here are our picks of the best (and in some cases, most eventful) from 2022.

Formula 1
Dec 31, 2022
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.