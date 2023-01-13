Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / Stanaway joins Triple Eight for Supercars enduros Next / Tickford provides Best update after full-time snub
Supercars News

Tickford confirms Fraser for 2023 Supercars

Tickford Racing has confirmed that Declan Fraser will replace Jake Kostecki in the Tradie Mustang for the 2023 Supercars season.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Tickford confirms Fraser for 2023 Supercars

The recently-crowned Super2 champion has been the runaway favourite to take the seat since news of an impending premature split between Tickford and Kostecki broke late last year.

With that split made official earlier this week, Tickford has now confirmed that Fraser – who beat its own Super2 title Zak Best to the title last year – will make his main game debut with the team this year.

It is a somewhat unexpected promotion for Fraser who, before the Tickford/Kostecki split, had looked set for a season on the sidelines.

The car will continue to be backed by workwear brand Tradie as was the case last season.

The Fraser deal will also give Tickford a boost in rookie days, set to be crucial in the first year of Gen3, with both the new signing, and second-year driver Thomas Randle, eligible for additional testing.

“It’s a pretty special feeling,” said Fraser.

“At the end of the Super2 season we didn’t really know where we were heading for 2023, so to get the call from [Tickford CEO] Tim [Edwards] and everyone was pretty exciting.

"Getting from Super2 to the main game is a really tough step to make, especially from a financial perspective, so to have Tim and the team at Tickford Racing offer me this drive on performance is really special.

"It shows that Super2 is a great platform to prepare young drivers for the main game, and I’m really looking forward to the opportunity.

“I’m excited to see how Tickford go about their main game team and want to learn just as much as possible. I think this year is the perfect time to jump into the main game with Gen3 coming along, it levels the playing field for everyone.

"We’re a four-car team, and Tickford has a lot of experience in developing cars, of course Thomas [Randle] and I will have our rookie test days as well, so we’ll have a fair bit of track time and hopefully we can put all that together and have a really strong year.”

Edwards highlighted the curious nature of welcoming Fraser straight from Triple Eight's rival Super2 programme, but said he was excited to work with the 22-year-old.

“It’s funny how things work,” Edwards said. “We went into Adelaide trying to beat Declan in Super2, and here we are a few weeks later preparing him to suit up with us in the main game for 2023.

"This sport works in strange ways sometimes, but Declan has all the qualities you look for in a young driver, so we are excited to work with him and are confident he will do a fine job for the team.

"We are very enthusiastic about having him on board and are looking forward to getting him behind the wheel of the Tradie Ford Mustang in a few short weeks.”

Fraser will join team leader Cam Waters, veteran James Courtney and Randle in Tickford's four-car line-up.

The team will begin testing its Gen3 cars early next month, ahead of an all-in pre-season test at Sydney Motorsport Park midway through February, and the opening round of the 2023 season in Newcastle on the first weekend in March.

shares
comments
Stanaway joins Triple Eight for Supercars enduros
Previous article

Stanaway joins Triple Eight for Supercars enduros
Next article

Tickford provides Best update after full-time snub

Tickford provides Best update after full-time snub
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Major tyre switch for TCR Australia
TCR Australia

Major tyre switch for TCR Australia

Tickford provides Best update after full-time snub
Supercars

Tickford provides Best update after full-time snub

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

More from
Declan Fraser
Kostecki responds to Tickford split
Supercars

Kostecki responds to Tickford split

Tickford, Kostecki deal officially terminated
Supercars

Tickford, Kostecki deal officially terminated

2023 Supercars field taking shape
Supercars

2023 Supercars field taking shape

Tickford Racing More from
Tickford Racing
Kostecki set for shock Tickford exit
Supercars

Kostecki set for shock Tickford exit

Supercars wanted Shootout leniency Adelaide
Supercars

Supercars wanted Shootout leniency

Tickford's 10-year wait for James Courtney Prime
Supercars

Tickford's 10-year wait for James Courtney

Latest news

Mercedes F1 not looking for direct Vowles replacement
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes F1 not looking for direct Vowles replacement

Mercedes has no plans to directly replace motorsport strategy director James Vowles, with some of his previous Formula 1 roles having already been handed over last year.

Red Bull reveals launch date of 2023 F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull reveals launch date of 2023 F1 car

Red Bull has become the eighth team to unveil its launch plans for the 2023 Formula 1 season, revealing its new challenger on 3 February in New York.

Kevin Magnussen could miss Rolex 24 with hand surgery
IMSA IMSA

Kevin Magnussen could miss Rolex 24 with hand surgery

Haas Formula 1 driver Kevin Magnussen may be unable to race at this month’s Rolex 24 at Daytona due to an unexpected hand surgery.

Wolff: Andretti F1 bid made a statement with Cadillac and GM tie-up
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Andretti F1 bid made a statement with Cadillac and GM tie-up

Mercedes Formula 1 team boss Toto Wolff has softened his stance on the prospect of Andretti joining Formula 1, admitting the team's tie-up with General Motors brand Cadillac is "definitely a positive" and a "statement".

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Prime

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

The season just gone was a memorable one for many of our staff writers, who are fortunate enough to cover motorsport around the world. Here are our picks of the best (and in some cases, most eventful) from 2022.

Formula 1
Dec 31, 2022
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.