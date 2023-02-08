Tickford debuts plain black Gen3 Mustang
The first Tickford Racing Gen3 car has hit the track with Cam Waters taking the wheel of a plain black Mustang at Winton.
Waters is currently shaking down the #6 Tickford entry, the first of the four Mustangs that the team will field this season.
The car is sporting no sponsor logos at all except for the Ford badge on the front grill and Ford stickers on the rear quarters.
Waters is also wearing one of James Courtney's suits from last year rather than one of his own Monster Energy branded suits.
Waters has been backed by Monster Energy since he debuted as a Supercars full-timer back in 2016.
Motorsport.com understands he will continue in Monster colours this season with an extension of the deal in its final stages.
Tickford drivers Thomas Randle and Declan Fraser are also on hand for the shakedown and could drive the #6 at some point today.
Tickford is joined at Winton by Grove Racing which is also shaking down the first of its Mustangs.
Rookie Matt Payne was first the drive the car while David Reynolds and star enduro signing Garth Tander are also at the track.
Grove Racing unveiled its latest Penrite livery last weekend.
Latest news
Feeney predicts "crazy" Supercars opener
Feeney predicts "crazy" Supercars opener Feeney predicts "crazy" Supercars opener
Reynolds unsure on Gen3 raceability
Reynolds unsure on Gen3 raceability Reynolds unsure on Gen3 raceability
Bargwanna to race TCR in Europe
Bargwanna to race TCR in Europe Bargwanna to race TCR in Europe
Ricciardo drives Supercars Mustang
Ricciardo drives Supercars Mustang Ricciardo drives Supercars Mustang
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Our most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
How Courtney found his dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
Why a teenager is replacing the GOAT Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention
Randle reflects on cancer fight How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle
Supercars' paddle problem explained How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Can DJR still be a Supercars force? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?
Can Whincup be a ruthless team boss? Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.