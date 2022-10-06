Tickford fined for Bathurst buggy breach

According to the stewards report, a golf buggy was spotted during the track walk driving at "excessive speed" and with occupants not wearing restraint devices.

Best and Tickford admitted to the breach, the stewards deciding on a $3000 fine each for driver and team, $2000 of which is suspended until the end of the year.

"After a RD investigation into reports that during the track walk activity an unregistered golf buggy was observed to being driven on the circuit (a public road) at an excessive speed and the occupants were not wearing any restraint device," reads the report.

"And following admissions by Zak Best and Tickford Racing of a breach of Rule B6.5.6.1 – a person must not perform any act or make any omission which is negligent and causes, or is reasonably likely to cause any personal injury or damage to property – the stewards imposed a fine of $3000 on each of Zak Best and Tickford Racing Pty Ltd, $2000 of which was suspended until 31 December 2022 subject to no further breach of a similar nature during this period."

That was the only determination from the stewards, with no other penalties coming from today's opening two practice sessions.

Dick Johnson Racing's Will Davison topped the first of those sessions, while Garth Tander set the fastest time of the day in the second, co-driver-only session.

The Repco Bathurst 1000 continues tomorrow with two more practice sessions followed by a qualifying session that will set grid positions 11-28 and decide who will take part in Saturday's Top 10 Shootout.