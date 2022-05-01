Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Perth Supercars: Davison takes controversial win Next / Perth Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins finale
Supercars / Wanneroo Raceway News

Tickford furious with "bullshit" Waters penalty

Tickford Racing boss Tim Edwards has labelled the penalty that cost Cam Waters a Supercars race win in Perth as "bullshit".

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Tickford furious with "bullshit" Waters penalty

Waters was first across the line in the second of three Supercars sprint races at Wanneroo Raceway this afternoon.

However he was formally classified fourth for the race courtesy of a five-second time penalty for an unsafe re-entry during the race.

The offence occurred at the final corner as Waters tried to defend his lead from Will Davison. The latter was able to get down the inside of Waters on the way into the corner, the pair then making contact at the apex.

Waters then took to the old pit entry apron on the exit of Turn 7 which allowed him to round up Davison and return to the track back in the lead.

The Dick Johnson Racing crew immediately blew up in the garage while Davison was visibly frustrated with the move from the car.

Race control responded by hitting Waters with the penalty which effectively cost him a race win.

That didn't go down well with Edwards, who offered a frank assessment of the situation to Fox Sports moments later.

"Bullshit," he said. "Clearly Will drove him off the track.

"We're always going to have a difference of opinion, but there's two sides to that. He should not have got a five-second penalty, it's bullshit."

Waters was equally upset post-race, suggesting he was "doored" by Davison and claiming using the apron is common and is usually never punished.

"First of all I wouldn't have been out there if I didn't get doored," he said. "But I'm all for hard racing. I love that part of it.

"I've been racing for years, everyone has been doing that, nobody has evert got a penalty for it. And I'm the first."

Davison was measured in his response to the incident post-race, explaining that he felt he deserved the position based on the move.

"I feel like I did a really good move on Cam and it is a grey area, that kerb," he said.

"You can't really take advantage of it like he did, we all know that. I tried to give him room and it was a clean bit of racing, I thought the move was definitely on.

"I had to gather my thoughts and if [race control] wasn't going to do anything, try and come back at him at the end and not get angry and use the tyre up.

"But, you know, you only get limited shots in this game, and that was my shot and I took it. So to lose it, that's where the frustration was.

"I was happy with the move and I thought I should be able to keep that position."

Davison's win was his first since the 2016 Bathurst 1000 where he also crossed the line second, that time to Jamie Whincup, but was promoted to first based on a time penalty.

