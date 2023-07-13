Subscribe
Previous / De Silvestro linked to fresh Supercars return
Supercars News

Tickford names Sandown, Bathurst pairings

Tickford Racing has named its driver pairings for the Supercars endurance races.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
014aa630-cc44-ed5e-5e89-bac1766dd13d

One one pairing will carry over from last year, with James Moffat joining Cam Waters in the Monster Mustang for a third straight enduro campaign.

Zak Best, who was paired with Thomas Randle for the Bathurst 1000 last year, will shift over to James Courtney's car for this year's Sandown and Bathurst races.

Randle will this year be paired with former Tickford Super2 driver Garry Jacobson, while newcomer Tyler Everingham will team up with Declan Fraser.

“Moff, Zak and Gas Pedal (Jacobson) are already familiar with the team and the crew and having Tyler join the driver group is giving us a great mix of youth and experience," said Tickford CEO Tim Edwards.

"He’s already got a couple of trips to the Mountain under his belt so we’re looking forward to seeing what him and Declan can do.”

The Tickford co-drivers will all take part in a ride day at Sydney Motorsport Park on the Monday after the Sydney SuperNight.

Confirmation of the Tickford pairings leaves just a handful of question marks hanging over the grids for Sandown and Bathurst.

Grove Racing is the last team to have named its drivers but not the pairings, with Kevin Estre and Garth Tander to join either David Reynolds or Matt Payne.

Blanchard Racing Team is yet to name a partner for Todd Hazelwood, with team owner Tim Blanchard now expected to team up with Aaron Love in a BRT wildcard entry.

PremiAir Racing still technically has a vacancy alongside Tim Slade as it waits for Joey Mawson to be granted green lit for a superlicence by Supercars.

Dick Johnson Racing is another team with a wildcard in the works which, as exclusively revealed by Motorsport.com, is set to be spearheaded by Simona de Silvestro, alongside teenage sensation Kai Allen.

2023 Supercars endurance field

# Team Primary Driver Co-driver
2 Walkinshaw Andretti United Nick Percat Fabian Coulthard
25 Walkinshaw Andretti United Chaz Mostert Lee Holdsworth
3 Blanchard Racing Team Todd Hazelwood TBA
# Blanchard Racing Team Tim Blanchard** Aaron Love**
4 Brad Jones Racing Jack Smith Jaxon Evans
8 Brad Jones Racing Andre Heimgartner Dale Wood
14 Brad Jones Racing Bryce Fullwood Dean Fiore
96 Brad Jones Racing Macauley Jones Jordan Boys
5 Tickford Racing James Courtney Zak Best
6 Tickford Racing Cameron Waters James Moffat
55 Tickford Racing Thomas Randle Garry Jacobson
56 Tickford Racing Declan Fraser Tyler Everingham
9 Erebus Motorsport Will Brown Jack Perkins
99 Erebus Motorsport Brodie Kostecki David Russell
11 Dick Johnson Racing Anton De Pasquale Tony D’Alberto
17 Dick Johnson Racing Will Davison Alex Davison
# Dick Johnson Racing Simona de Silvestro** Kai Allen**
18 Team 18 Mark Winterbottom Michael Caruso
20 Team 18 Scott Pye Warren Luff
19 Grove Racing Matthew Payne Kevin Estre*
26 Grove Racing David Reynolds Garth Tander*
23 PremiAir Racing Tim Slade Joey Mawson**
31 PremiAir Racing James Golding Dylan O’Keeffe
34 Matt Stone Racing Jack Le Brocq Jayden Ojeda
35 Matt Stone Racing Cameron Hill Jaylyn Robotham
88 Triple Eight Race Engineering Broc Feeney Jamie Whincup
97 Triple Eight Race Engineering Shane van Gisbergen Richie Stanaway
888 Triple Eight Race Engineering Zane Goddard Craig Lowndes

* Pairings to be confirmed 
** Driver to be confirmed 

shares
comments

De Silvestro linked to fresh Supercars return
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Engineering restructure for BRT

Engineering restructure for BRT

Supercars
Townsville

Engineering restructure for BRT Engineering restructure for BRT

You can buy John Bowe's Torana

You can buy John Bowe's Torana

Supercars

You can buy John Bowe's Torana You can buy John Bowe's Torana

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Cameron Waters More from
Cameron Waters
Tickford still confident in Waters renewal

Tickford still confident in Waters renewal

Supercars

Tickford still confident in Waters renewal Tickford still confident in Waters renewal

Tickford refutes blame for Waters fire

Tickford refutes blame for Waters fire

Supercars
Hidden Valley

Tickford refutes blame for Waters fire Tickford refutes blame for Waters fire

Supercars parity tensions grow after Chevrolet whitewash

Supercars parity tensions grow after Chevrolet whitewash

Supercars
Hidden Valley

Supercars parity tensions grow after Chevrolet whitewash Supercars parity tensions grow after Chevrolet whitewash

Tickford Racing More from
Tickford Racing
Tickford responds to two-car speculation

Tickford responds to two-car speculation

Supercars
Townsville

Tickford responds to two-car speculation Tickford responds to two-car speculation

New look for Randle Mustang in Townsville

New look for Randle Mustang in Townsville

Supercars
Townsville

New look for Randle Mustang in Townsville New look for Randle Mustang in Townsville

Tickford's 10-year wait for James Courtney

Tickford's 10-year wait for James Courtney

Prime
Prime
Supercars

Tickford's 10-year wait for James Courtney Tickford's 10-year wait for James Courtney

Latest news

Lamborghini SC63 LMDh car unveiled ahead of 2024 WEC, IMSA debut

Lamborghini SC63 LMDh car unveiled ahead of 2024 WEC, IMSA debut

WEC WEC
Lamborghini SC63 unveil

Lamborghini SC63 LMDh car unveiled ahead of 2024 WEC, IMSA debut Lamborghini SC63 LMDh car unveiled ahead of 2024 WEC, IMSA debut

F1 at the limit with 24-race calendar, say team bosses

F1 at the limit with 24-race calendar, say team bosses

F1 Formula 1

F1 at the limit with 24-race calendar, say team bosses F1 at the limit with 24-race calendar, say team bosses

NASCAR 2023 New Hampshire schedule, entry list, and how to watch

NASCAR 2023 New Hampshire schedule, entry list, and how to watch

NAS NASCAR Cup
New Hampshire

NASCAR 2023 New Hampshire schedule, entry list, and how to watch NASCAR 2023 New Hampshire schedule, entry list, and how to watch

Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights

Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights

Prime
Prime
WEC WEC
Alpine A424 presentation

Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe