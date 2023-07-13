Tickford names Sandown, Bathurst pairings
Tickford Racing has named its driver pairings for the Supercars endurance races.
One one pairing will carry over from last year, with James Moffat joining Cam Waters in the Monster Mustang for a third straight enduro campaign.
Zak Best, who was paired with Thomas Randle for the Bathurst 1000 last year, will shift over to James Courtney's car for this year's Sandown and Bathurst races.
Randle will this year be paired with former Tickford Super2 driver Garry Jacobson, while newcomer Tyler Everingham will team up with Declan Fraser.
“Moff, Zak and Gas Pedal (Jacobson) are already familiar with the team and the crew and having Tyler join the driver group is giving us a great mix of youth and experience," said Tickford CEO Tim Edwards.
"He’s already got a couple of trips to the Mountain under his belt so we’re looking forward to seeing what him and Declan can do.”
The Tickford co-drivers will all take part in a ride day at Sydney Motorsport Park on the Monday after the Sydney SuperNight.
Confirmation of the Tickford pairings leaves just a handful of question marks hanging over the grids for Sandown and Bathurst.
Grove Racing is the last team to have named its drivers but not the pairings, with Kevin Estre and Garth Tander to join either David Reynolds or Matt Payne.
Blanchard Racing Team is yet to name a partner for Todd Hazelwood, with team owner Tim Blanchard now expected to team up with Aaron Love in a BRT wildcard entry.
PremiAir Racing still technically has a vacancy alongside Tim Slade as it waits for Joey Mawson to be granted green lit for a superlicence by Supercars.
Dick Johnson Racing is another team with a wildcard in the works which, as exclusively revealed by Motorsport.com, is set to be spearheaded by Simona de Silvestro, alongside teenage sensation Kai Allen.
2023 Supercars endurance field
|#
|Team
|Primary Driver
|Co-driver
|2
|Walkinshaw Andretti United
|Nick Percat
|Fabian Coulthard
|25
|Walkinshaw Andretti United
|Chaz Mostert
|Lee Holdsworth
|3
|Blanchard Racing Team
|Todd Hazelwood
|TBA
|#
|Blanchard Racing Team
|Tim Blanchard**
|Aaron Love**
|4
|Brad Jones Racing
|Jack Smith
|Jaxon Evans
|8
|Brad Jones Racing
|Andre Heimgartner
|Dale Wood
|14
|Brad Jones Racing
|Bryce Fullwood
|Dean Fiore
|96
|Brad Jones Racing
|Macauley Jones
|Jordan Boys
|5
|Tickford Racing
|James Courtney
|Zak Best
|6
|Tickford Racing
|Cameron Waters
|James Moffat
|55
|Tickford Racing
|Thomas Randle
|Garry Jacobson
|56
|Tickford Racing
|Declan Fraser
|Tyler Everingham
|9
|Erebus Motorsport
|Will Brown
|Jack Perkins
|99
|Erebus Motorsport
|Brodie Kostecki
|David Russell
|11
|Dick Johnson Racing
|Anton De Pasquale
|Tony D’Alberto
|17
|Dick Johnson Racing
|Will Davison
|Alex Davison
|#
|Dick Johnson Racing
|Simona de Silvestro**
|Kai Allen**
|18
|Team 18
|Mark Winterbottom
|Michael Caruso
|20
|Team 18
|Scott Pye
|Warren Luff
|19
|Grove Racing
|Matthew Payne
|Kevin Estre*
|26
|Grove Racing
|David Reynolds
|Garth Tander*
|23
|PremiAir Racing
|Tim Slade
|Joey Mawson**
|31
|PremiAir Racing
|James Golding
|Dylan O’Keeffe
|34
|Matt Stone Racing
|Jack Le Brocq
|Jayden Ojeda
|35
|Matt Stone Racing
|Cameron Hill
|Jaylyn Robotham
|88
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Broc Feeney
|Jamie Whincup
|97
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Richie Stanaway
|888
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Zane Goddard
|Craig Lowndes
* Pairings to be confirmed
** Driver to be confirmed
Tickford still confident in Waters renewal
Tickford still confident in Waters renewal Tickford still confident in Waters renewal
Tickford refutes blame for Waters fire
Tickford refutes blame for Waters fire Tickford refutes blame for Waters fire
Supercars parity tensions grow after Chevrolet whitewash
Supercars parity tensions grow after Chevrolet whitewash Supercars parity tensions grow after Chevrolet whitewash
Tickford responds to two-car speculation
Tickford responds to two-car speculation Tickford responds to two-car speculation
New look for Randle Mustang in Townsville
New look for Randle Mustang in Townsville New look for Randle Mustang in Townsville
Tickford's 10-year wait for James Courtney
Tickford's 10-year wait for James Courtney Tickford's 10-year wait for James Courtney
Latest news
Lamborghini SC63 LMDh car unveiled ahead of 2024 WEC, IMSA debut
Lamborghini SC63 LMDh car unveiled ahead of 2024 WEC, IMSA debut Lamborghini SC63 LMDh car unveiled ahead of 2024 WEC, IMSA debut
F1 at the limit with 24-race calendar, say team bosses
F1 at the limit with 24-race calendar, say team bosses F1 at the limit with 24-race calendar, say team bosses
NASCAR 2023 New Hampshire schedule, entry list, and how to watch
NASCAR 2023 New Hampshire schedule, entry list, and how to watch NASCAR 2023 New Hampshire schedule, entry list, and how to watch
Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights
Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights Alpine's new attempt to scale Le Mans heights
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.