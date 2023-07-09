Tickford responds to two-car speculation
Tickford Racing says no firm decisions have been made over its Supercars programme for 2024 amid speculation of a move to two cars.
Rumours that the team will scale back from four to two cars next year have been rampant in the Townsville paddock across the weekend.
Fuelling the speculation is that Supercars is known to be in the market to buy back two Teams Racing Charters in a bid to create a 24-car field.
As it stands there are 25 cars spread across two four-car teams, eight two-car teams and Blanchard Racing Team, the sole single-car team.
The buy-back scheme would see one TRC handed to BRT to expand to two cars and the other shelved.
The four-car teams, Tickford and Brad Jones Racing, were the obvious targets from the start, with the former now considered the likeliest by far to sell two entries back to Supercars.
Tim Edwards responded to the speculation following today's second leg of the Townsville 500, admitting that it is indeed an option.
“Every year we evaluate every part of our business – every single year," he told Motorsport.com.
"And that’s a question you ask yourself every year. Have we made any decisions on that? Absolutely not. None whatsoever. But you do have to weigh these things up, how many Super2 cars are we running next year? All these things have to go into the melting pot."
Tickford currently runs two Super2 entries alongside its four main game entries, while it has also recently launched a new non-motorsport engineering business.
It's main game driver line-up currently consists of Cam Waters, James Courtney, Thomas Randle and Declan Fraser, although the future of the former is thought to be up in the air with interest from Walkinshaw Andretti United.
A number of factors have been rumoured to be behind the desire from Supercars to scale back to 24 cars, including making air freight easier for overseas races.
Scaling back would reduce the amount of income Supercars would need to provide to teams with each car worth a set appearance fee per season.
There was speculation of Supercars offering big money to buy back the TRCs, but it is thought to be much more like market price.
