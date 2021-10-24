Tickets Subscribe
Previous / 10,000 fan limit granted for Sydney Supercars
Supercars News

Tickford signs Waters to new multi-year deal

By:

Tickford Racing has signed Supercars race winner Cam Waters to an all-new multi-year deal.

Tickford signs Waters to new multi-year deal

Having held an option on the star driver beyond 2021 under an existing agreement, the famous Ford team has decided on a brand new deal instead.

According to the announcement Tickford and Waters have 'negotiated an all-new arrangement' that will continue for an unspecified number of years.

Tied up in the Waters deal is a new multi-year sponsorship deal between Tickford and Monster Energy.

After a pair of Bathurst 1000 starts for Kelly Racing in 2011 and 2012, Waters has been a loyal Tickford driver, a stay that's yielded a Super2 title (2015) and five main game race wins.

With this new deal he says he's aiming to add a main game title to his list of achievements in a Tickford Ford.

“One hundred per cent, the goal is to win a championship,” Waters said.

“We won the Super2 championship in 2015 and have built up to this point where the Monster Mustang is a genuine contender and we expect to compete for wins every race.

"I know I’ve taken a lot of steps forward as a driver, the team’s stepped up a lot in its own right to get to where we are, and I feel we’re ready for that next step.

"We have the tools and the opportunity to fight for a championship, and the goal is to win that fight.”

Tickford CEO Tim Edwards said the new deal is a clear sign the team shares that goal.

“In 2016 we brought Cam up to our main game programme with the goal to develop him into a champion.” he said.

“He’s made strong steps with us each year and has firmly established himself at that championship level, so we’re thrilled to be continuing with him into the years ahead.

"Cam’s entering the prime of his career as a driver and as a team we’re clicking along quite well which makes the opportunity ripe for us to have a lot of success in the coming years.

"We’re working hard to put those pieces together, and are looking forward to putting Cam and the Monster Energy Mustang at the front for years to come.”

Confirmation of the Waters deal completes Tickford's regular driver line-up for the 2022 season.

Former series champion James Courtney has inked a new multi-year deal of his own, while Jake Kostecki has been recruited to effectively replace Jack Le Brocq.

Thomas Randle, meanwhile, will join the team for his rookie main game season as part of the squad's re-expansion to four cars.

