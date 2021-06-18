Tickford wins new Supercars entry

The full-time Supercars grid is set to grow to 25 cars next season as the famous Ford squad goes from three to four Mustangs.

It's a return to running four proper Tickford-owned entries for the first time since 2018.

At the end of that season Tickford handed one of its four RECs back to Supercars so it could run Phil Munday's customer 23Red Racing entry.

However when Munday pulled out early in the 2020 season and subsequently sold his REC to Brad Jones Racing, Tickford was left without an entry to continue to run four cars.

It tried to secure its REC back from Supercars for 2021 but was unsuccessful, ultimately scaling back to three cars as Lee Holdsworth missed out on a seat.

The successful tender for one of the vacant RECs will likely be good news for Thomas Randle.

The reigning Super2 champion is under contract with Tickford and was in contention to make his full-time debut this year had a fourth REC been secured.

Instead he had to settle for a wildcard programme and a Bathurst 1000 drive, most likely alongside James Courtney.

The re-expansion will open the door for Randle to make his long-awaited full-time Supercars debut.

Motorsport.com understands the other unused REC will remain in Supercars' hands, despite Matt Stone Racing having made a bid for the entry.

That means MSR will continue to run two cars until at least 2023.

Formal confirmation from Supercars is expected this morning.