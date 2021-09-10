Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Gold Coast 500 joins cancelled Supercars races
Supercars News

TLA/ARG final bid left for Supercars

By:

TLA/ARG has the final bid left standing in the race to buy Supercars from Archer Capital.

TLA/ARG final bid left for Supercars

Until recently that was one of two bids left in the running to buy the Australian touring car series, the other a consortium made up of high-profile figures including Peter Adderton, Alan Gow and Pete Smith in partnership with media giant News Corp.

However Motorsport.com sources have confirmed that the Adderton consortium, as it has been known, is now out of the running before even having the opportunity to present to team representatives.

Adderton took to social media to offer a concession of sorts, posting 'you win some, you lose some, you keep living life' on Instagram.

The final two bids for the business wound up almost identical, TLA/ARG later shifting its focus to a 100 per cent ownership structure similar to what had been proposed all along by the Adderton consortium.

TLA/ARG had initially only been in the market for the 65 per cent owned by Archer.

It's now expected that TLA/ARG will not only take over Archer's stake, but the 35 per cent that's collectively owned by the teams, on the promise of bigger returns in revenue.

TLA/ARG has already presented to team's representatives that have taken their findings to other team owners.

It's not yet clear when the sale will be ratified, however there is now nothing standing in the way of a TLA/ARG bid that was headed up by Mark Skaife.

The TLA/ARG bid is teeming with motor racing experience, right up to former NASCAR chief operating office George Pyne, who owns TLA parent company Bruin Capital.

Former Holden Racing Team CEO Craig Kelly is the CEO of TLA Worldwide, while ARG – or Australian Racing Group – owns and promotes categories such as TCR Australia, S5000, GT World Challenge Australia and more.

The anticipated joint Bathurst effort between Supercars and ARG, which came to light earlier this week, was seen as a major hint that TLA/ARG was the standout front-runner to win the bidding.

shares
comments
Gold Coast 500 joins cancelled Supercars races

Previous article

Gold Coast 500 joins cancelled Supercars races
Load comments

Trending

1
Supercars

TLA/ARG final bid left for Supercars

43 min
2
Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix session timings and preview

23 h
3
World Superbike

Aragon WSBK: Rea breaks lap record to claim pole

4
Supercars

Gold Coast 500 joins cancelled Supercars races

2 h
5
MotoGP

The Moto3 rider set for the great leap to MotoGP in 2022

Latest news
TLA/ARG final bid left for Supercars
SUPC

TLA/ARG final bid left for Supercars

43m
Gold Coast 500 joins cancelled Supercars races
SUPC

Gold Coast 500 joins cancelled Supercars races

2 h
Phillip Island Supercars round cancelled
SUPC

Phillip Island Supercars round cancelled

4 h
Bathurst 1000 and Bathurst International set for joint event
SUPC

Bathurst 1000 and Bathurst International set for joint event

Sep 8, 2021
Ingall's bold Bathurst 1000 prediction
SUPC

Ingall's bold Bathurst 1000 prediction

Sep 8, 2021
Latest videos
Supercars: Walkinshaw to repurpose engine shop 00:54
Supercars
Sep 3, 2021

Supercars: Walkinshaw to repurpose engine shop

Supercars: Feeney coy on expectations for 2022 season 00:55
Supercars
Aug 31, 2021

Supercars: Feeney coy on expectations for 2022 season

Supercars: Upcoming sale to change series ownership structure 00:35
Supercars
Aug 30, 2021

Supercars: Upcoming sale to change series ownership structure

Supercars committed to remaining 2021 rounds 01:03
Supercars
Aug 23, 2021

Supercars committed to remaining 2021 rounds

Supercars: Murphy/Stanaway wildcard hinges on NZ bubble 00:44
Supercars
Aug 20, 2021

Supercars: Murphy/Stanaway wildcard hinges on NZ bubble

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Gold Coast 500 joins cancelled Supercars races
Supercars

Gold Coast 500 joins cancelled Supercars races

Phillip Island Supercars round cancelled
Supercars

Phillip Island Supercars round cancelled

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime
Supercars

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Trending Today

TLA/ARG final bid left for Supercars
Supercars Supercars

TLA/ARG final bid left for Supercars

2021 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix session timings and preview

Aragon WSBK: Rea breaks lap record to claim pole
World Superbike World Superbike

Aragon WSBK: Rea breaks lap record to claim pole

Gold Coast 500 joins cancelled Supercars races
Supercars Supercars

Gold Coast 500 joins cancelled Supercars races

The Moto3 rider set for the great leap to MotoGP in 2022
MotoGP MotoGP

The Moto3 rider set for the great leap to MotoGP in 2022

Aprilia names three riders for 2021 MotoGP season
MotoGP MotoGP

Aprilia names three riders for 2021 MotoGP season

Formula 1 and Motorsport Network launch world’s largest F1 Fan Survey
General General

Formula 1 and Motorsport Network launch world’s largest F1 Fan Survey

Who are the richest people in Formula 1?
Formula 1 Formula 1

Who are the richest people in Formula 1?

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title Prime

Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title

Scott McLaughlin was quick to describe his third Supercars title as his best yet. But even though it didn't match the dramatic backstory of his 2018 triumph, there's a good reason for him wanting to control the narrative this time around.

Supercars
Oct 2, 2020

Latest news

TLA/ARG final bid left for Supercars
Supercars Supercars

TLA/ARG final bid left for Supercars

Gold Coast 500 joins cancelled Supercars races
Supercars Supercars

Gold Coast 500 joins cancelled Supercars races

Phillip Island Supercars round cancelled
Supercars Supercars

Phillip Island Supercars round cancelled

Bathurst 1000 and Bathurst International set for joint event
Supercars Supercars

Bathurst 1000 and Bathurst International set for joint event

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.