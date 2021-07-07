Townsville double-header finally confirmed

The NTI Townsville 500 is set to take place this weekend as planned, with track action starting Friday and the points divided over two 250-kilometre refuelling races.

As first flagged by Motorsport.com, that will be followed by the WD-40 Townsville SuperSprint, a two-day race meeting on July 17-18 that will feature three short heats.

It's the second year in a row that the Reid Park circuit has hosted a double-header, the move, like last season, reflecting the urgency of Supercars getting 12 events done to satisfy the broadcast agreement amid constantly-changing state border controls.

“Following the success of last year’s inaugural double-header, we know two weeks of racing in Townsville allows us to maximise exposure and competition during these times,” Supercars CEO Sean Seamer said.

“We’d like to thank the Queensland Government and Townsville City Council for again supporting this concept which allows Supercars to race at one of our favourite circuits on back-to-back weekends.

“We’re also pleased to announce that one of our long-standing partners, WD-40 will be our naming rights partner for the new event and we’re grateful to have them back on board.

“Supercars would like to thank drivers, officials, team personnel and their families for their continued support of this year’s Repco Supercars Championship.”

Scott Stewart, Member for Townsville, added: “There’s only one thing better than having Supercars in Townsville and that’s a motorsport double-header across two weekends, back-to-back” Mr Steward said.

“Having two weekends of Supercars shows the Palaszczuk Government’s COVID-19 Economic Recovery Plan in action with $20 million for Townsville’s visitor economy.

“Not only does this announcement put North Queensland at the centre of Australia’s motorsport universe, it also supports local jobs.

“This highlights Townsville’s strength as a Supercar destination and the tremendous enthusiasm of local fans.

“It’s a vote of confidence from the drivers in our racing circuit.”

Spectators will be allowed through the gates for both events.

The support category picture is less clear, with only the undercard for the Townsville 500 – which includes Stadium Super Trucks, Super2, Carrera Cup and Toyota 86s – locked in.

According to Supercars discussions have kicked off with categories about the Townsville SuperSprint.

The announcement of the double-header comes just a day before cars hit the track and well after teams and suppliers have arrived in Townsville.

They have all been planning for the double-header to go ahead, though, given work has been underway since mid-way through last week and some Melbourne-based personnel have been on the road since last weekend.