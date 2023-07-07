Subscribe
Townsville Supercars: Le Brocq tops Friday running

Jack Le Brocq ended Friday as the pacesetter on the streets of Townsville after topping the second practice session.

Andrew van Leeuwen
The Matt Stone Racing driver, on a high after a second career win in Darwin last time out, gapped the field by two-tenths in the second and final practice session in Townsville.

His 1m13.432s came as part of a qualifying sim right at the flag and left him a healthy two-tenths clear of the chasing field.

The session-topping effort followed a subdued practice 1 where Le Brocq was just 18th fastest.

"[It was] just tyres; we didn't use any [greens] in the first session so what we started with wasn't the best," explained Le Brocq.

"It's good. We had a few changes we wanted to get through, we had a bit of a swing at it from practice 1 to practice 2.

"I had no time on my dash, so I had not idea what time I had done. It's awesome, but it's early days. We'll see if we can back it up tomorrow."

Until Le Brocq's late heroics the benchmark was Bryce Fullwood, the Brad Jones Racing driver setting a 1m13.679s inside the first 10 minutes.

That time was still good enough for second as the likes of Cam Waters and Shane van Gisbergen fell short at the flag.

Waters ended up third and best of the drivers in the revised Ford Mustang. There were still only three Fords in the top 10, though, with Matt Payne in eighth and James Courtney in 10th.

NASCAR sensation van Gisbergen was fourth ahead of fellow Kiwi Andre Heimgartner and title contender Will Brown.

Scott Pye was seventh while Broc Feeney slotted in between Payne and Courtney in ninth.

Points leader Brodie Kostecki had another quiet session, the Erebus driver just 14th fastest.

He had been on for a big improvement at the flag, going purple in sector 1, only to end up down an escape road in the middle sector.

The next time Supercars hits the track will be for qualifying at 10:15am local time on Saturday.

Townsville 500 Practice 2 results

Cla # Driver Car Time Gap
1 34 Australia Jack Le Brocq
Chevrolet 1'13.4320
2 14 Australia Bryce Fullwood
Chevrolet 1'13.6790 0.2470
3 6 Australia Cameron Waters
Ford Mustang GT 1'13.7641 0.3321
4 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
Chevrolet 1'13.7642 0.3322
5 8 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
Chevrolet 1'13.7691 0.3371
6 9 Australia Will Brown
Chevrolet 1'13.7950 0.3630
7 20 Australia Scott Pye
Chevrolet 1'13.8127 0.3807
8 19 Matthew Payne
Ford Mustang GT 1'13.8143 0.3823
9 88 Broc Feeney
Chevrolet 1'13.8452 0.4132
10 5 Australia James Courtney
Ford Mustang GT 1'13.9008 0.4688
11 26 Australia David Reynolds
Ford Mustang GT 1'13.9320 0.5000
12 55 Australia Thomas Randle
Ford Mustang GT 1'13.9483 0.5163
13 17 Australia Will Davison
Ford Mustang GT 1'13.9669 0.5349
14 99 Brodie Kostecki
Chevrolet 1'14.0258 0.5938
15 25 Australia Chaz Mostert
Ford Mustang GT 1'14.0657 0.6337
16 23 Australia Tim Slade
Chevrolet 1'14.0969 0.6649
17 35 Cameron Hill
Chevrolet 1'14.1179 0.6859
18 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom
Chevrolet 1'14.1531 0.7211
19 2 Australia Nick Percat
Ford Mustang GT 1'14.1767 0.7447
20 3 Australia Todd Hazelwood
Ford Mustang GT 1'14.2110 0.7790
21 31 Australia James Golding
Chevrolet 1'14.2524 0.8204
22 11 Australia Anton De Pasquale
Ford Mustang GT 1'14.2581 0.8261
23 4 Australia Jack Smith
Chevrolet 1'14.3201 0.8881
24 777 Declan Fraser
Ford Mustang GT 1'14.4466 1.0146
25 96 Australia Macauley Jones
Chevrolet 1'14.7520 1.3200
View full results
