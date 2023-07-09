Subscribe
Previous / Townsville Supercars: Kostecki tops wild qualifying, SVG dead last
Supercars / Townsville Qualifying report

Townsville Supercars: Pole for Waters in 'gender reveal' Shootout

Cam Waters scored pole position for the second leg of the Townsville 500 from a Top 10 Shootout curiously likened by one driver to a gender reveal party.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
MH2_3381.JPG

The Tickford driver ran second-last in the Shootout, navigating tricky conditions to bank a 1m14.418s on his single-lap effort.

That left provisional pole-sitter Brodie Kostecki as his only rival for pole, however the Erebus driver could only manage a 1m14.648s that left him fourth on the grid and sealed pole for Waters.

"The track was massively different compared to quali," said Waters. "In quali the track had heaps of grip, it was heaps of fun, but it was pretty loose then.

"I just tried to hit my marks and I knew if I had everything half-okay, I'd be in the mix. The car is great over one lap, we just need to make it work over 88 laps."

Track conditions was a talking point throughout the race, particularly for the those that ran early in the session.

The issue seemed to be a drifting and burnout demonstration right before the session that left a few drivers puzzled by the lack of grip.

Andre Heimgartner and Will Brown even dropped back into the 1m15s as they ended up eighth and ninth respectively on the grid.

Will Davison, who will start seventh, compared it to a gender reveal stunt for expecting parents.

"There's pink burnout rubber everywhere from the burnout cars," he said.

"It's actually pretty dumb, to be honest. You're on the out lap and it's like driving through oil. I was wheel spinning for 100 metres, looking at all this pink and blue."

Jack Le Brocq and Thomas Randle were two drivers that dealt with the conditions well, both making up two spots compared to qualifying as they ended up second and third.

David Reynolds qualified fifth ahead of Anton De Pasquale.

Chaz Mostert was the biggest loser from the session though, tumbling from third in qualifying to 10th on the grid for the race.

The WAU Ford driver didn't even complete his Shootout lap after giving the wall a healthy whack on the way out of turn 2.

The second 250-kilometre race of the weekend kicks off at 2:40pm local time.

 

 

shares
comments

Townsville Supercars: Kostecki tops wild qualifying, SVG dead last
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Tickford responds to two-car speculation

Tickford responds to two-car speculation

Supercars
Townsville

Tickford responds to two-car speculation Tickford responds to two-car speculation

Whincup calls for calm after Triple Eight stoush

Whincup calls for calm after Triple Eight stoush

Supercars
Townsville

Whincup calls for calm after Triple Eight stoush Whincup calls for calm after Triple Eight stoush

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

F1 car inconsistency behind Ferrari struggles in British GP

F1 car inconsistency behind Ferrari struggles in British GP

F1 Formula 1
British GP

F1 car inconsistency behind Ferrari struggles in British GP F1 car inconsistency behind Ferrari struggles in British GP

McLaren explains reason behind F1 British GP hard tyre call for Norris

McLaren explains reason behind F1 British GP hard tyre call for Norris

F1 Formula 1
British GP

McLaren explains reason behind F1 British GP hard tyre call for Norris McLaren explains reason behind F1 British GP hard tyre call for Norris

Gasly baffled by F1 stewards' decision not to penalise Stroll

Gasly baffled by F1 stewards' decision not to penalise Stroll

F1 Formula 1
British GP

Gasly baffled by F1 stewards' decision not to penalise Stroll Gasly baffled by F1 stewards' decision not to penalise Stroll

Verstappen felt like "drifting" in slow F1 British GP start

Verstappen felt like "drifting" in slow F1 British GP start

F1 Formula 1
British GP

Verstappen felt like "drifting" in slow F1 British GP start Verstappen felt like "drifting" in slow F1 British GP start

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe