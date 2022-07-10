Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Townsville Supercars: Waters storms to Race 2 pole Next / De Pasquale on SVG clash: "The move was half on"
Supercars / Townsville Race report

Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins despite last corner clash

Shane van Gisbergen triumphed over Anton De Pasquale in a bizarre finish to the Townsville 500.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins despite last corner clash

The pair did battle across the second 250-kilometre heat, a battle that the boiled over on the very last corner.

With van Gisbergen holding a narrow lead over De Pasquale the Shell Mustang tried an ambitious passing attempt down the inside.

However he didn't close enough, instead tipping the leading Red Bull Holden into a spin.

De Pasquale then slowed to try and redress the situation before the line, however van Gisbergen purposely followed the Shell Ford across the line to force stewards into giving De Pasquale a penalty.

In the end, though, it was only a five second penalty, which meant they still finished first and second.

It was De Pasquale that got the jump at the start, the Dick Johnson Racing driver easily able to out-drag polesitter Cam Waters through Turn 1 and into Turn 2.

Moments later there was drama right behind the leaders, Scott Pye squeezing Will Davison into the wall on the exit of Turn 3.

Pye spun as part of the contact and was out of the race on the spot while Davison picked up damage and went straight on at Turn 4.

He did get back to the pits for repairs and back into the race, however his hopes of a podium were dashed.

The clash sparked a brief caution period, the race going green again on Lap 4.

Initially it was De Pasquale that continued to lead, however within four laps he was overhauled by the only super softs-shod car in the field, that of Thomas Randle.

As Randle charged into a healthy lead, van Gisbergen started to make moves on his fellow hards-shod cars. On Lap 10 he passed Waters for third on the road before closing right up on De Pasquale.

The Kiwi then stayed tucked under De Pasquale's rear wing until taking his first stop on Lap 28.

De Pasquale then responded a lap later to try and cover van Gisbergen, but while the DJR Mustang did emerge first it was only temporary, van Gisbergen able to wrangle the lead after several corners side by side.

Randle pitted a lap later again to go from the super softs to the hards and initially slotted in between van Gisbergen and De Pasquale. But De Pasquale forced his way into second, the pair making light contact in the process.

The second stint was advantage van Gisbergen, who cruised out to an almost five second lead over De Pasquale.

The pair then pitted together for their super softs on Lap 61, the gap reducing to arounds three seconds as they resumed in order.

In classic van Gisbergen style he only went as fast as needed across the third stint, allowing De Pasquale to close the gap as he managed his rubber.

However in the closing laps it became clear De Pasquale did have a car speed advantage, which led to the awkward last corner exchange.

Adding to the spice was van Gisbergen ignoring De Pasquale as they he seemingly tried to apologise immediately after the race.

"He had a go," said van Gisbergen.

"You have to respect that. Two in a row is awesome thanks so much to the beam. The car was good but his was better, he ran me down.

"We'll have a chat later. I'm angry at the moment."

De Pasquale added: "I was catching him, had a dip, locked the front and spun him around. I was trying to give him back the position but he was trying to be a bit smarter than that.

"Play on, all good. We finished where we deserved to finish."

The gap between van Gisbergen and De Pasquale is now 274 points.

The battle for third came down to Waters and Chaz Mostert in the third stint. Mostert made a fast start to the run home on super softs, barging past Waters to grab the final spot on the podium with 21 laps to go.

Waters, however, played the long game on the soft rubber and was able to run down Mostert and seal third place with five laps to go.

James Courtney also got past Mostert to finish fourth with Broc Feeney in sixth behind the WAU Holden.

Davison completed an impressive comeback to seventh ahead of Tim Slade, Andre Heimgartner and Mark Winterbottom.

Townsville 500 Race 2 results

Cla # Driver Car Time Gap Interval
1 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
Holden Commodore ZB
2 11 Australia Anton De Pasquale
Ford Mustang GT 4.4989
3 6 Australia Cameron Waters
Ford Mustang GT 6.1402
4 5 Australia James Courtney
Ford Mustang GT 12.7414
5 25 Australia Chaz Mostert
Holden Commodore ZB 14.0978
6 88 Broc Feeney
Holden Commodore ZB 18.1361
7 17 Australia Will Davison
Ford Mustang GT 30.0153
8 3 Australia Tim Slade
Ford Mustang GT 40.7548
9 8 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
Holden Commodore ZB 43.4468
10 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom
Holden Commodore ZB 44.3432
11 26 Australia David Reynolds
Ford Mustang GT 49.6608
12 2 Australia Nick Percat
Holden Commodore ZB 50.8773
13 14 Australia Bryce Fullwood
Holden Commodore ZB 52.5897
14 34 Australia Jack Le Brocq
Holden Commodore ZB 56.3676
15 35 Australia Todd Hazelwood
Holden Commodore ZB 58.9717
16 99 Brodie Kostecki
Holden Commodore ZB 1'12.3144
17 55 Australia Thomas Randle
Ford Mustang GT 1'12.8918
18 22 New Zealand Chris Pither
Holden Commodore ZB 1 lap
19 9 Australia Will Brown
Holden Commodore ZB 1 lap
20 4 Australia Jack Smith
Holden Commodore ZB 1 lap
21 31 Australia James Golding
Holden Commodore ZB 1 lap
22 96 Australia Macauley Jones
Holden Commodore ZB 1 lap
23 10 Australia Lee Holdsworth
Ford Mustang GT 1 lap
24 56 Australia Jake Kostecki
Ford Mustang GT 8 laps
20 Australia Scott Pye
Holden Commodore ZB
View full results
shares
comments
Townsville Supercars: Waters storms to Race 2 pole
Previous article

Townsville Supercars: Waters storms to Race 2 pole
Next article

De Pasquale on SVG clash: "The move was half on"

De Pasquale on SVG clash: "The move was half on"
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
DJR reveals plan to sell stake in team
Supercars

DJR reveals plan to sell stake in team

De Pasquale on SVG clash: "The move was half on" Townsville
Supercars

De Pasquale on SVG clash: "The move was half on"

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Latest news

DJR reveals plan to sell stake in team
Supercars Supercars

DJR reveals plan to sell stake in team

De Pasquale on SVG clash: "The move was half on"
Supercars Supercars

De Pasquale on SVG clash: "The move was half on"

Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins despite last corner clash
Supercars Supercars

Townsville Supercars: Van Gisbergen wins despite last corner clash

Townsville Supercars: Waters storms to Race 2 pole
Supercars Supercars

Townsville Supercars: Waters storms to Race 2 pole

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

James Courtney has been around the block in his motorsport career it's fair to say. After a single-seater career cut short, he's won everything there is to win in Supercars. Following a rocky ride recently in the Australian category, he's found a happy hunting ground with Tickford Racing.

Supercars
Oct 21, 2021
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star Prime

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

His decision to leave Brad Jones Racing was the biggest shock of the Australian Supercars silly season so far. But for Nick Percat, it comes as the culmination of a personal journey that has made him into one of the most rounded drivers in the series, now in search of a seat that can make him a champion

Supercars
Sep 17, 2021
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Prime

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

On the face of it, picking an 18-year-old rookie to replace arguably the greatest Supercars driver of all time is a risky move. But as Jamie Whincup takes up a team principal role and hands his car to Broc Feeney, it's one that he is confident will be rewarded in the fullness of time - time which wasn't afforded to Whincup in his early days

Supercars
Sep 1, 2021
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.