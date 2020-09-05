Supercars
Supercars / Townsville II / Practice report

Townsville Supercars: Waters sets Practice 2 pace

Townsville Supercars: Waters sets Practice 2 pace
By:

Cam Waters narrowly set the pace in the second practice session in Townsville, edging fellow Mustang driver Scott McLaughlin by just 0.002s.

Points leader McLaughlin led the way for much of the half-hour session, going into the final green tyre runs with a 1m12.451s under his belt.

He managed to lower the benchmark to a 1m12.342s with a late quali sim, but it wasn't quite enough amid a flurry of improvements. Instead it was Waters that grabbed top spot, his time 0.002s better than McLaughlin's.

Chaz Mostert was a little further back in third, the gap just over a tenth to his former teammate, while James Courtney backed up his strong showing in Practice 1 with the fourth quickest time.

Title contender Jamie Whincup was fifth quickest ahead of Lee Holdsworth, Nick Percat, Bryce Fullwood and Shane van Gisbergen.

Cla # Driver Time Gap Interval
1 6 Australia Cameron Waters
1'12.339
2 17 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin
1'12.342 0.002 0.002
3 25 Australia Chaz Mostert
1'12.460 0.121 0.118
4 44 Australia James Courtney
1'12.477 0.138 0.016
5 88 Australia Jamie Whincup
1'12.504 0.165 0.027
6 5 Australia Lee Holdsworth
1'12.507 0.168 0.002
7 8 Australia Nick Percat
1'12.595 0.255 0.087
8 2 Australia Bryce Fullwood
1'12.609 0.270 0.014
9 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
1'12.669 0.330 0.059
10 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom
1'12.718 0.378 0.048
11 55 Australia Jack Le Brocq
1'12.738 0.399 0.020
12 19 Australia Alex Davison
1'12.758 0.419 0.019
13 3 Australia Macauley Jones
1'12.791 0.452 0.033
14 14 Australia Todd Hazelwood
1'12.794 0.455 0.003
15 99 Australia Anton De Pasquale
1'12.840 0.501 0.046
16 12 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard
1'12.856 0.516 0.015
17 9 Australia David Reynolds
1'12.872 0.533 0.016
18 35 Australia Garry Jacobson
1'13.004 0.665 0.132
19 15 Australia Rick Kelly
1'13.076 0.737 0.071
20 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
1'13.110 0.771 0.033
21 20 Australia Scott Pye
1'13.117 0.778 0.007
22 22 New Zealand Chris Pither
1'13.342 1.003 0.225
23 4 Australia Jack Smith
1'13.435 1.096 0.092
24 34 Australia Jake Kostecki
1'13.483 1.143 0.047
Series Supercars
Event Townsville II
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

