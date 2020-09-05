Townsville Supercars: Waters sets Practice 2 pace

Points leader McLaughlin led the way for much of the half-hour session, going into the final green tyre runs with a 1m12.451s under his belt.

He managed to lower the benchmark to a 1m12.342s with a late quali sim, but it wasn't quite enough amid a flurry of improvements. Instead it was Waters that grabbed top spot, his time 0.002s better than McLaughlin's.

Chaz Mostert was a little further back in third, the gap just over a tenth to his former teammate, while James Courtney backed up his strong showing in Practice 1 with the fourth quickest time.

Title contender Jamie Whincup was fifth quickest ahead of Lee Holdsworth, Nick Percat, Bryce Fullwood and Shane van Gisbergen.