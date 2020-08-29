Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney II
12 Jul
Event finished
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
15 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley II
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
Qualifying 1 in
00 Hours
:
20 Minutes
:
50 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Townsville II
05 Sep
Next event in
6 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
18 Sep
Next event in
19 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Bathurst
08 Oct
Next event in
39 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Wanneroo
30 Oct
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
20 Nov
Next event in
82 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sydney III
11 Dec
Next event in
103 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Townsville / Practice report

Townsville Supercars: Waters completes practice sweep

shares
comments
Townsville Supercars: Waters completes practice sweep
By:

Cam Waters completed a clean sweep of practice sessions in Townsville by edging Scott McLaughlin in the second half-hour hit-out.

The Tickford driver backed up his Practice 1 pace in the second session, jumping to the top early with a 1m12.624s.

He then improved amid a flurry of qualifying simulations right at the end of the session, a 1m12.295s leaving Waters 0.15s clear of one-lap master Scott McLaughlin.

DJR Team Penske switched its focus to qualifying in the second session, McLaughlin joined in the top three by Fabian Coulthard.

Read Also:

Nick Percat and Chaz Mostert were fourth and fifth fastest, as David Reynolds continued his promising start to the weekend with the sixth best time.

Mark Winterbottom was seventh ahead of Shane van Gisbergen, Lee Holdsworth and Jamie Whincup.

Cla # Driver Time Gap Interval
1 6 Australia Cameron Waters
1'12.295
2 17 New Zealand Scott McLaughlin
1'12.451 0.155 0.155
3 12 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard
1'12.459 0.163 0.008
4 8 Australia Nick Percat
1'12.549 0.253 0.089
5 25 Australia Chaz Mostert
1'12.641 0.346 0.092
6 9 Australia David Reynolds
1'12.665 0.369 0.023
7 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom
1'12.748 0.453 0.083
8 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
1'12.769 0.474 0.020
9 5 Australia Lee Holdsworth
1'12.806 0.511 0.037
10 88 Australia Jamie Whincup
1'12.833 0.537 0.026
11 44 Australia James Courtney
1'12.837 0.541 0.004
12 2 Australia Bryce Fullwood
1'12.850 0.554 0.013
13 99 Australia Anton De Pasquale
1'12.863 0.567 0.013
14 55 Australia Jack Le Brocq
1'12.883 0.588 0.020
15 3 Australia Macauley Jones
1'12.887 0.592 0.004
16 35 Australia Garry Jacobson
1'12.918 0.623 0.031
17 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
1'12.935 0.640 0.016
18 22 New Zealand Chris Pither
1'12.982 0.687 0.047
19 15 Australia Rick Kelly
1'13.029 0.734 0.047
20 20 Australia Scott Pye
1'13.032 0.737 0.003
21 34 Australia Zane Goddard
1'13.069 0.774 0.036
22 14 Australia Todd Hazelwood
1'13.095 0.800 0.026
23 4 Australia Jack Smith
1'13.304 1.008 0.208
24 19 Australia Alex Davison
1'13.531 1.236 0.227
View full results
Supercars Townsville SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Previous article

Supercars Townsville SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Event Townsville
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending Today

Renault too fast "for comfort" at Spa, says Sainz
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault too fast "for comfort" at Spa, says Sainz

The stark evidence that shows Ferrari’s shocking Spa pace loss Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The stark evidence that shows Ferrari’s shocking Spa pace loss

Supercars Townsville SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Supercars Supercars / Preview

Supercars Townsville SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Verstappen doubts he can fight Mercedes for pole
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen doubts he can fight Mercedes for pole

Soft tyres only for Townsville Supercars rounds
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Soft tyres only for Townsville Supercars rounds

Supercars TV presenter reflects on "kick in the guts"
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars TV presenter reflects on "kick in the guts"

Full revised 2020 Supercars schedule revealed
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Full revised 2020 Supercars schedule revealed

Cassidy clarifies 2020 season his last in Super Formula
Super Formula Super Formula / Breaking news

Cassidy clarifies 2020 season his last in Super Formula

Latest news

Townsville Supercars: Waters completes practice sweep
Supercars Supercars / Practice report

Townsville Supercars: Waters completes practice sweep

Supercars Townsville SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Supercars Supercars / Preview

Supercars Townsville SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Townsville Supercars: Waters sets early pace
Supercars Supercars / Practice report

Townsville Supercars: Waters sets early pace

The Bend in box seat for Supercars reprieve
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

The Bend in box seat for Supercars reprieve

Trending

1
Formula 1

Renault too fast "for comfort" at Spa, says Sainz

2
Formula 1

The stark evidence that shows Ferrari’s shocking Spa pace loss

3
Supercars

Supercars Townsville SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

46m
4
Formula 1

Verstappen doubts he can fight Mercedes for pole

5
Supercars

Soft tyres only for Townsville Supercars rounds

Latest news

Townsville Supercars: Waters completes practice sweep
Supercars

Townsville Supercars: Waters completes practice sweep

Supercars Townsville SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Supercars

Supercars Townsville SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Townsville Supercars: Waters sets early pace
Supercars

Townsville Supercars: Waters sets early pace

The Bend in box seat for Supercars reprieve
Supercars

The Bend in box seat for Supercars reprieve

Skaife calls for Supercars cost cap
Supercars

Skaife calls for Supercars cost cap

Latest videos

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife 03:55
Supercars

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife

Kelly Racing's QLD workshop at Offshore Race Boat Team 10:02
Supercars

Kelly Racing's QLD workshop at Offshore Race Boat Team

Kelly Racing's new NSW farm race workshop 03:19
Supercars

Kelly Racing's new NSW farm race workshop

Relocating to NSW in 10 hours so we can continue racing - Kelly Racing 04:24
Supercars

Relocating to NSW in 10 hours so we can continue racing - Kelly Racing

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty for a good story with Scott Mclaughlin 02:24
Supercars

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty for a good story with Scott Mclaughlin

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.