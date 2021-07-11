Tickets Subscribe
Townsville Supercars: Provisional pole for Whincup
Supercars / Townsville Qualifying report

Townsville Supercars: Whincup dominates Shootout

By:

Jamie Whincup dominated the Top 10 Shootout in Townsville to secure his first Supercars pole position in 10 months.

Townsville Supercars: Whincup dominates Shootout

The seven-time champion turned the tables on teammate Shane van Gisbergen compared to yesterday, Whincup a healthy three-tenths clear of the field over the single-lap dash.

It's his first pole position since the second Townsville event last September.

"It was good, I put it on the line," said Whincup. "I had a much smoother lap [than on Saturday].

"It's a big credit to the engineers; they could have played it safe and run yesterday's set-up, but they had a crack and I got the cookies for them.

"[Van Gisbergen] did us by seven seconds [in yesterday's race], so I'll try and improve today. All I'm trying to do is keep the pressure on him. If we can fight against each other we should make ourselves better."

Van Gisbergen will start from the outside of the front row after pipping Todd Hazelwood by just 0.04s.

Hazelwood, meanwhile, was the star of the Shootout, improving six spots compared to qualifying despite running roaded tyres.

He'll share the second row with Brad Jones Racing teammate Nick Percat.

Anton De Pasquale and Cam Waters were fifth and sixth fastest, the latter losing three spots compared to qualifying, followed by Will Brown, Will Davison and Tim Slade.

David Reynolds was the biggest loser from the Shootout, dumping four spots as he slumped to 10th.

"I just couldn't get the tyres up [to pressure] and had a lot of understeer and oversteer," he said. "I had no pace whatsoever."

Today's 250-kilometre race starts at 12:45pm local time.

Cla # Driver Car Time Gap Interval
1 88 Australia Jamie Whincup
Holden Commodore ZB 1'12.310
2 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
Holden Commodore ZB 1'12.655 0.344 0.344
3 14 Australia Todd Hazelwood
Holden Commodore ZB 1'12.697 0.387 0.042
4 8 Australia Nick Percat
Holden Commodore ZB 1'12.713 0.402 0.015
5 11 Australia Anton De Pasquale
Ford Mustang GT 1'12.725 0.414 0.012
6 6 Australia Cameron Waters
Ford Mustang GT 1'12.876 0.565 0.150
7 9 Australia Will Brown
Holden Commodore ZB 1'12.972 0.661 0.096
8 17 Australia Will Davison
Ford Mustang GT 1'12.982 0.671 0.009
9 3 Australia Tim Slade
Ford Mustang GT 1'13.460 1.149 0.478
10 26 Australia David Reynolds
Ford Mustang GT 1'13.494 1.184 0.034
