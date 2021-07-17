Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Townsville Supercars: De Pasquale beats Waters to pole
Supercars / Townsville II Race report

Townsville Supercars: Waters wins action-packed opener

By:

Cam Waters won an entertaining opening race at the Townsville SuperSprint.

Townsville Supercars: Waters wins action-packed opener

The Tickford Racing star spent the first stint shadowing polesitter Anton De Pasquale, the two Fords separated by around a second.

Water then went for the undercut on Lap 15, diving into the pits to take his sole mandatory service. 

De Pasquale responded a lap later and managed to get out just ahead of Waters. But the advantage wasn't quite enough as he waited for his tyres to come up to temperature, Waters charging into the lead at Turn 2.

Once in front there was no stopping Waters, a well-executed second stint yielding a 2.8-second win.

"The old over and under," said Waters of the race-winning move on De Pasquale. "I knew I had to do it then. I'm so pumped. Obviously last week we got smoked, so to bounce back is absolutely unreal."

Jamie Whincup actually finished second on the road, eight-tenths behind Waters, but was classified fifth thanks to a 15-second penalty. That was for speeding in pitlane, Whincup having locked up on the way into the pits while trying to close the gap to Waters. 

The seven-time series champion made good progress in the second stint, passing De Pasquale for second when the Dick Johnson Racing driver made a mistake on Lap 31. But there was a three-position drop waiting once he crossed the finish line.

That left De Pasquale in second while Chaz Mostert rounded out the podium.

Tim Slade finished an impressive fourth to mark the Blanchard Racing Team's best result in Supercars.

That was after an imaginary battle with Whincup in the closing stages, Slade doing enough to edge the penalised #88 by seven-tenths.

Shane van Gisbergen finished sixth after an action-packed race.

Starting sixth, the Kiwi was shuffled back to eighth on the opening lap after avoiding a late-braking Brodie Kostecki on the way to the Turn 2 apex. 

He was lucky to avoid Kostecki a second time later in that first lap, van Gisbergen sitting on the outside of Todd Hazelwood as the Brad Jones Racing driver copped a boot full of Erebus Holden and was spat off the road.

On the second lap van Gisbergen got up the inside of Kostecki at the last corner, before trying to run his rival wide on the exit. The pair made wheel-to-wheel contact, Kostecki firing into the wall as van Gisbergen took over sixth spot.

Three laps later van Gisbergen made another aggressive last-corner move to snare fifth from Will Davison, fourth-placed Mostert his next victim seven laps later. But by then he'd already been slapped with a 15-second time penalty for the Kostecki contact, which meant that early headway was all in vain. 

As usual van Gisbergen ran long, stopping on Lap 21 and emerging way back in 19th. He then charged his way back to sixth across the second stint.

Finishing a spot behind Whincup means his series lead narrowed slightly to 239 points.

Scott Pye finished seventh ahead of James Courtney, Hazelwood and Will Brown.

Davison was shuffled back to 11th thanks to a slow stop and a front-left tyre that wouldn't come off the car. 

Kostecki, meanwhile, finished 22th having battled through steering damage from the van Gisbergen contact, and a 15-second penalty of his own for the Hazelwood incident.

The Townsville SuperSprint continues with two more races tomorrow.

Race results:

Cla # Driver Car Gap
1 6 Australia Cameron Waters
Ford Mustang GT
2 11 Australia Anton De Pasquale
Ford Mustang GT 2.871
3 25 Australia Chaz Mostert
Holden Commodore ZB 4.458
4 3 Australia Tim Slade
Ford Mustang GT 15.157
5 88 Australia Jamie Whincup
Holden Commodore ZB 15.810
6 97 New Zealand Shane van Gisbergen
Holden Commodore ZB 16.975
7 20 Australia Scott Pye
Holden Commodore ZB 19.729
8 44 Australia James Courtney
Ford Mustang GT 23.021
9 14 Australia Todd Hazelwood
Holden Commodore ZB 27.724
10 9 Australia Will Brown
Holden Commodore ZB 28.986
11 17 Australia Will Davison
Ford Mustang GT 33.905
12 35 Australia Zane Goddard
Holden Commodore ZB 34.771
13 8 Australia Nick Percat
Holden Commodore ZB 39.386
14 5 Australia Jack Le Brocq
Ford Mustang GT 40.098
15 22 Australia Garry Jacobson
Holden Commodore ZB 42.365
16 26 Australia David Reynolds
Ford Mustang GT 45.460
17 34 Australia Jake Kostecki
Holden Commodore ZB 52.845
18 4 Australia Jack Smith
Holden Commodore ZB 54.186
19 7 New Zealand Andre Heimgartner
Ford Mustang GT 1'15.518
20 18 Australia Mark Winterbottom
Holden Commodore ZB
21 2 Australia Bryce Fullwood
Holden Commodore ZB
22 99 Brodie Kostecki
Holden Commodore ZB
19 New Zealand Fabian Coulthard
Holden Commodore ZB
96 Australia Macauley Jones
Holden Commodore ZB
View full results
shares
comments
Townsville Supercars: De Pasquale beats Waters to pole

Previous article

Townsville Supercars: De Pasquale beats Waters to pole
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 British Grand Prix session timings and preview

2
Supercars

Chevrolet 5.7-litre V8 coming to Supercars

3
Formula 1

Mercedes' F1 upgrade revealed ahead of British GP

11 h
4
Formula 1

F1's sprint qualifying: How does it work and when is it happening?

5
Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes first-ever F1 sprint pole

13 h
Latest news
Townsville Supercars: Waters wins action-packed opener
SUPC

Townsville Supercars: Waters wins action-packed opener

14m
Townsville Supercars: De Pasquale beats Waters to pole
SUPC

Townsville Supercars: De Pasquale beats Waters to pole

3 h
Townsville Supercars: Pye sets practice pace
SUPC

Townsville Supercars: Pye sets practice pace

5 h
New academy programme launches in Australia
Video Inside
SUPC

New academy programme launches in Australia

Jul 16, 2021
2021 Townsville SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
SUPC

2021 Townsville SuperSprint – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

Jul 16, 2021
Latest videos
NAPA Launch Napa Know How Motorsport Know How Academy 01:47
Supercars
23 h

NAPA Launch Napa Know How Motorsport Know How Academy

NAPA Auto Parts offers a new and free motorsport academy 03:10
Supercars
23 h

NAPA Auto Parts offers a new and free motorsport academy

Supercars stewards explain perceived inconsistency 01:12
Supercars
Jul 12, 2021

Supercars stewards explain perceived inconsistency

Supercars: Van Gisbergen runs down Whincup again 05:45
Supercars
Jul 11, 2021

Supercars: Van Gisbergen runs down Whincup again

Supercars: Van Gisbergen beats Whincup in opener 06:01
Supercars
Jul 10, 2021

Supercars: Van Gisbergen beats Whincup in opener

Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Townsville Supercars: De Pasquale beats Waters to pole Townsville II
Supercars

Townsville Supercars: De Pasquale beats Waters to pole

Townsville Supercars: Pye sets practice pace Townsville II
Supercars

Townsville Supercars: Pye sets practice pace

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime
Supercars

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

Trending Today

2021 Formula 1 British Grand Prix session timings and preview
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 British Grand Prix session timings and preview

Chevrolet 5.7-litre V8 coming to Supercars
Supercars Supercars

Chevrolet 5.7-litre V8 coming to Supercars

Mercedes' F1 upgrade revealed ahead of British GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes' F1 upgrade revealed ahead of British GP

F1's sprint qualifying: How does it work and when is it happening?
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1's sprint qualifying: How does it work and when is it happening?

Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes first-ever F1 sprint pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes first-ever F1 sprint pole

Silverstone F2: Piastri takes first pole in truncated qualifying
FIA F2 FIA F2

Silverstone F2: Piastri takes first pole in truncated qualifying

British F1 GP sprint qualifying race: Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1

British F1 GP sprint qualifying race: Start time, how to watch, channel

Series Tulare Friday report
World of Outlaws World of Outlaws

Series Tulare Friday report

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention Prime

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

After his fledgling career was paused by a battle with testicular cancer, Thomas Randle then had to wrestle with finding a drive in Supercars after he got the all-clear. It's been a long road for the Melbourne native but, after two lengthy battles, he's finally got a full-time drive to look forward to

Supercars
Jun 29, 2021
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle Prime

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

With Supercars’ Gen3 era on the horizon, a shift is set to take place – in more ways than one – but, as has become clear in recent weeks, the plan to bin the stick and use paddles with electronic assisted shift has been met with fierce opposition

Supercars
May 24, 2021
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Prime

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Roger Penske's whirlwind Australian Supercars sojourn is over. After six seasons, three drivers' titles, three teams' championships and a Bathurst 1000 crown, The Captain has sold his controlling stake in Dick Johnson Racing back to the squad and walked away from the category.

Supercars
Feb 26, 2021
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Prime

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Supercars' most successful team of the past 15 years is set for a radical shakeup next year when Jamie Whincup retires from driving and takes over the reins at Triple Eight. But does he have what it takes to be the new Roland Dane?

Supercars
Feb 8, 2021
How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year Prime

How a lifetime Supercars deal broke down in one year

David Reynolds inked what was effectively a lifetime deal with Erebus in 2019 – only to walk out a year later. What went wrong?

Supercars
Dec 18, 2020
Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester" Prime

Why Supercars now needs a new "human salt harvester"

Scott McLaughlin has been a controversial figure in Supercars over the past few years but, as he heads off to a fresh challenge in IndyCar, the Australian tin-top series needs to find someone else to fill his drama-filled boots as the category enters a new era...

Supercars
Nov 3, 2020
Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title Prime

Why 2020 isn't McLaughlin's greatest title

Scott McLaughlin was quick to describe his third Supercars title as his best yet. But even though it didn't match the dramatic backstory of his 2018 triumph, there's a good reason for him wanting to control the narrative this time around.

Supercars
Oct 2, 2020
Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars Prime

Why a Bathurst finale is risky business for Supercars

The Bathurst Grand Final may provide Supercars its greatest spectacle yet – but there's a risk it will force the series to face a hard truth.

Supercars
Sep 4, 2020

Latest news

Townsville Supercars: Waters wins action-packed opener
Supercars Supercars

Townsville Supercars: Waters wins action-packed opener

Townsville Supercars: De Pasquale beats Waters to pole
Supercars Supercars

Townsville Supercars: De Pasquale beats Waters to pole

Townsville Supercars: Pye sets practice pace
Supercars Supercars

Townsville Supercars: Pye sets practice pace

New academy programme launches in Australia
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars

New academy programme launches in Australia

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.