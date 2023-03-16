Subscribe
Previous / Skaife responds to van Gisbergen furore
Supercars / Newcastle News

Triple Eight appeal to be heard next week

Triple Eight's appeal to its disqualification from the Supercars season opener in Newcastle will be heard next Wednesday.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Triple Eight appeal to be heard next week

Motorsport Australia has today confirmed that the appeal submission has been lodged by Triple Eight and will be heard in Melbourne next Wednesday.

The case will be heard by a three-person panel consisting of Walter Sofronoff KC, Steve Chopping and Ross Jackson.

"Motorsport Australia can confirm it has received Triple Eight Race Engineering’s full appeal submission," read a statement from the governing body.

"Stewards handed down their decision on Sunday morning of the Thrifty Newcastle 500, with cars #97 and #88 disqualified from race one for a technical breach.

"As was confirmed at the event, Triple Eight Race Engineering lodged a Notice of Appeal and has since provided its submission, requiring the Supercars Court of Appeal to proceed to a hearing of the matter.

"A three-person panel has been convened to hear the appeal. The three members are Walter Sofronoff KC, Steve Chopping and Ross Jackson.

"The hearing will be held at Motorsport Australia House in Melbourne on Wednesday, 22 March in the evening.

"The hearing is closed to the public, with a full decision paper to be published on the Motorsport Australia website when available."

The T8 Camaros were thrown out of the Newcastle opener, after finishing first and second, thanks to a driver cooling system that was incorrectly mounted.

The dry ice system, which fed to a helmet fan, was legal in itself, but illegally positioned on the driver's side of the car.

In a hearing held after the race T8 argued that it has sought and received verbal permission from Supercars Head of Motorsport Adrian Burgess.

However Burgess denied that was the case, leaving Motorsport Australia stewards with no choice but to disqualify both cars.

That left T8 managing director Jamie Whincup fuming over the perceived treatment of the team by Supercars.

As it stands Cam Waters, who finished third on the road, is the winner of the first race of the Gen3 Supercars era.

shares
comments

Skaife responds to van Gisbergen furore
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Skaife responds to van Gisbergen furore

Skaife responds to van Gisbergen furore

Supercars

Skaife responds to van Gisbergen furore Skaife responds to van Gisbergen furore

Dunlop open to new Gen3 Supercars tyre

Dunlop open to new Gen3 Supercars tyre

Supercars

Dunlop open to new Gen3 Supercars tyre Dunlop open to new Gen3 Supercars tyre

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Triple Eight Race Engineering More from
Triple Eight Race Engineering
Erebus boss backs Triple Eight disqualification

Erebus boss backs Triple Eight disqualification

Supercars
Newcastle

Erebus boss backs Triple Eight disqualification Erebus boss backs Triple Eight disqualification

Why van Gisbergen shut down media questions

Why van Gisbergen shut down media questions

Supercars
Newcastle

Why van Gisbergen shut down media questions Why van Gisbergen shut down media questions

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Prime
Prime
Supercars

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Latest news

Northern Ireland road racing saved as insurance issue resolved

Northern Ireland road racing saved as insurance issue resolved

Road Road racing

Northern Ireland road racing saved as insurance issue resolved Northern Ireland road racing saved as insurance issue resolved

The signs Toyota can still threaten Honda in Okayama opener

The signs Toyota can still threaten Honda in Okayama opener

SGT Super GT
Okayama Testing

The signs Toyota can still threaten Honda in Okayama opener The signs Toyota can still threaten Honda in Okayama opener

Test event announced as WRC Rally USA 2024 bid progresses

Test event announced as WRC Rally USA 2024 bid progresses

WRC WRC

Test event announced as WRC Rally USA 2024 bid progresses Test event announced as WRC Rally USA 2024 bid progresses

Ferrari now has best F1 engine but tyre wear is worse, says Marko

Ferrari now has best F1 engine but tyre wear is worse, says Marko

F1 Formula 1

Ferrari now has best F1 engine but tyre wear is worse, says Marko Ferrari now has best F1 engine but tyre wear is worse, says Marko

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Prime
Prime
Formula 1

Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Prime
Prime
Supercars
Andrew van Leeuwen

Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.