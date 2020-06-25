Supercars
Supercars / Breaking news

Triple Eight makes masks mandatory for Sydney

Triple Eight makes masks mandatory for Sydney
Jun 25, 2020

Triple Eight staff will be required to wear face masks when outside their garage during this weekend's Supercars round in Sydney.

The Aussie series will stage its first round since the coronavirus pandemic kicked off this weekend, with a trio of sprint races at Sydney Motorsport Park.

As part of getting government approvals to resume racing Supercars has devised a Return to Racing plan, which outlines a number of social distancing regulations and stipulates that teams can have just 13 staff per two cars, including drivers, at the track.

While there is no specific requirement regarding face masks from Supercars, Triple Eight will mandate their use throughout the weekend.

Masks will be compulsory for crew when outside of the Red Bull Holden garage, and option when working inside the garage.

Regular temperature checks are set to take place across the Sydney weekend, while Walkinshaw Andretti United had its entire travelling crew tested for COVID-19 earlier this week. 

Teams have begun travelling to Sydney today, with bump-in continuing tomorrow and track action – the first since the Australian Grand Prix was cancelled back in March – kicking off on Saturday.

