Triple Eight to unveil new driver next week

The powerhouse Supercars squad named the date for the highly-anticipated announcement in a teaser video that went live this afternoon.

The new driver will replace seven-time champion Jamie Whincup, who will step into the team boss role in place of Roland Dane at the end of the current campaign.

Teenager Broc Feeney is widely-regarded as the favourite to land the prized seat alongside van Gisbergen at the Red Bull-backed squad.

He currently leads the Super2 series for T8 and will partner Russell Ingall in a T8-run wildcard at the Bathurst 1000 later this year.

T8 has experience when it comes to punting on young drivers, having plucked Whincup from relative obscurity at the end of 2005.

At that point Whincup had already been sacked by Garry Rogers Motorsport after a poor rookie campaign in 2003. He then spent a year on the sidelines before a solid comeback with Tasman Motorsport in 2005 that led to the shot with T8.

He went on to win on debut for the team in Adelaide in 2006 and has since become the most successful driver in Supercars history with seven titles, 123 race wins and four Bathurst 1000 crowns.

T8 has made every little in the way of driver market moves since then. Lowndes and Whincup led the team for a decade until van Gisbergen joined, and Lowndes was moved into a third entry, for the 2016 season.

Lowndes then stepped down from full-time Supercars competition at the end of 2018.