Triple Eight postpones Gen3 test
Triple Eight has postponed its first proper test day with its new Gen3 Camaros until later this month.
The Red Bull-backed squad shook down both of its Camaros at Queensland Raceway last week with Shane van Gisbergen and Broc Feeney banking significant running in the new cars.
The original plan was for T8 to return to QR tomorrow for the first of four proper test days with the Camaros, however the team has opted to postpone until later in the month.
That means the next time the T8 Camaros will hit the track will be the all-in, official pre-season test at Sydney Motorsport Park on February 22.
Under revised testing rules for the first season of Gen3, the postponed test day will need to be used ahead of the first round of the season in Newcastle on March 10-12.
Teams have been given an additional test day for this season with the allocation increasing from three to four.
One of them is the SMP test, while another has to be used before Newcastle.
The other two can be used throughout the season.
As has been the case in past seasons, rookie drivers – which covers first- and second-year drivers – have an additional three days of testing which can be used at the nominated 'home' circuit plus one additional circuit.
T8 was set to have those three days given Broc Feeney is heading into his second year, however a tweak to the rule means he is now ineligible as he finished inside the top 10 in the points in 2022.
That means Thomas Randle, Declan Fraser (both Tickford Racing) and Matt Payne (Grove Racing) are the only three drivers to have the rookie test days.
Randle is in action at Winton today shaking down his new Castrol-backed Ford Mustang.
Erebus Motorsport is also shaking down the first of its Coca-Cola Camaros with Brodie Kostecki behind the wheel.
