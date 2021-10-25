Triple Eight recruits Percat's engineer for 2022

Van Gisbergen is set to have his third new engineer in as many seasons, with current engineer David Cauchi on the move to Kelly Grove Racing.

As first flagged by Motorsport.com, Edwards will depart Brad Jones Racing to join T8 as both chief designer and van Gisbergen's race engineer.

Edwards is currently the Head of Engineering at BJR and has been Nick Percat's race engineer since early 2018.

“We’re really happy to be welcoming Andrew to the team,” said future T8 team boss Jamie Whincup.

“He’s a very talented engineer and will bring a heap of experience and new knowledge. Shane is looking forward to working with him and building a solid relationship, which is so important between a driver and engineer."

As for the second T8 entry, Martin Short is set to make the step up with Broc Feeney as his race engineer.

The pair have been working together in Super2 this season, while Short has also been the race engineer for T8's GT car.

“We have every confidence in Marty," added Whincup.

"He and Broc have delivered the goods time and again this year, and he’s adapted so well to everything Triple Eight has thrown at him since he started with us in 2018.”