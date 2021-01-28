Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Triple Eight reveals 2021 Supercars livery

shares
comments
Triple Eight reveals 2021 Supercars livery
By:
, News editor

Triple Eight has taken the covers off its new warpaint ahead of the 2021 Repco Supercars Championship.

The Queensland squad has unveiled a bold new livery for its two Holden ZB Commodores to be driven by seven-time champion Jamie Whincup and 2016 title winner and last year’s Bathurst 1000 winner Shane van Gisbergen.

The updated look coincides with a change of name as Red Bull Ampol Racing replaces the Red Bull Holden Racing Team moniker following GM’s axing of the Holden brand.

In addition to the name change the cars have prominent Supercheap Auto signage having struck a deal with the popular automotive retailer.

Whincup's co-driver and seven-time Bathurst 1000 winner Craig Lowndes was on hand to help with the launch.

“It’s great to have Ampol deepen their commitment to the team to become co-naming rights partner for season 2021 and beyond," said Whincup.

 “They’re an iconic Australian fuel and convenience company that are driven by high-performance, which aligns to our team values.

"We’re proud to partner with them as they revitalise the Ampol brand.  

"I think the car looks fantastic too. It’s pretty out there and there’s quite a bit going on, but we’re not trying to be the quiet achievers and I think the car suits our style.”

Team-mate van Gisbergen added: “I really like the look of our cars this year – they’re really cool.   

“We obviously finished the 2020 season on a high with a Bathurst 1000 win, so I’m looking forward to the 2021 season kicking off and having Ampol along for the ride."

The squad is set to step up its preparations for the new season with a pre-season test at Queensland Raceway on 12 February.

It will offer an opportunity to trial its new driver and engineer pairings as new signing Wes McDougall teams up with Whincup, while David Cauchi moves from car #88 to join van Gisbergen.

The 2021 Supercars season kicks off with the new Mount Panorama 500 event on 26-28 February.

Red Bull Ampol Racing's 2021 Supercars challenger

Red Bull Ampol Racing's 2021 Supercars challenger

 

Nervous 72-hour wait for stranded Supercars drivers

Previous article

Nervous 72-hour wait for stranded Supercars drivers
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Author Tom Howard

Trending Today

Lorenzo "never imagined" Rossi's SRT MotoGP move
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Lorenzo "never imagined" Rossi's SRT MotoGP move

Coyne "would love to have" Grosjean on 2021 IndyCar team
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Coyne "would love to have" Grosjean on 2021 IndyCar team

Late changes for Wright Motorsport following crash
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Late changes for Wright Motorsport following crash

Triple Eight reveals 2021 Supercars livery
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Triple Eight reveals 2021 Supercars livery

Erebus boss hails team harmony after "best test in years"
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Erebus boss hails team harmony after "best test in years"

Magnussen enjoying Cadillac after “easy to drive” F1 cars
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Magnussen enjoying Cadillac after “easy to drive” F1 cars

GTD Pro class for GT3 cars to replace GTLM in 2022
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

GTD Pro class for GT3 cars to replace GTLM in 2022

Rolex 24: Ganassi Cadillac leads very close first practice
IMSA IMSA / Practice report

Rolex 24: Ganassi Cadillac leads very close first practice

Latest news

Triple Eight reveals 2021 Supercars livery
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Triple Eight reveals 2021 Supercars livery

Nervous 72-hour wait for stranded Supercars drivers
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Nervous 72-hour wait for stranded Supercars drivers

Heimgartner livery spotted in Instagram post
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Heimgartner livery spotted in Instagram post

Supercheap joins Triple Eight on multi-year deal
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercheap joins Triple Eight on multi-year deal

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ex-F1 racer and team owner Adrian Campos dies aged 60

12h
2
Supercars

Triple Eight reveals 2021 Supercars livery

45min
3
IMSA

Magnussen enjoying Cadillac after “easy to drive” F1 cars

4
Formula 1

Mick Schumacher logs extra F1 miles with Ferrari test run

53min
5
Formula 1

McLaren reveals launch date for 2021 F1 car

10h

Latest news

Triple Eight reveals 2021 Supercars livery

Triple Eight reveals 2021 Supercars livery

Supercars
45m
Nervous 72-hour wait for stranded Supercars drivers

Nervous 72-hour wait for stranded Supercars drivers

Supercars
15h
Heimgartner livery spotted in Instagram post

Heimgartner livery spotted in Instagram post

Supercars
19h
Supercheap joins Triple Eight on multi-year deal

Supercheap joins Triple Eight on multi-year deal

Supercars
21h
Erebus boss hails team harmony after "best test in years"

Erebus boss hails team harmony after "best test in years"

Supercars
Jan 27, 2021

Latest videos

Brodie Kostecki and Will Brown complete first laps for Erebus Motorsport 00:29
Supercars
Jan 27, 2021

Brodie Kostecki and Will Brown complete first laps for Erebus Motorsport

Todd Kelly builds André's Bathurst 1000 engine 08:44
Supercars
Oct 13, 2020

Todd Kelly builds André's Bathurst 1000 engine

Racing fuel making the journey to the Bathurst 1000 01:04
Supercars
Oct 12, 2020

Racing fuel making the journey to the Bathurst 1000

Penrite Racing unveil new Aussie livery 01:01
Supercars
Oct 8, 2020

Penrite Racing unveil new Aussie livery

A Father's Day like no other 02:49
Supercars
Sep 7, 2020

A Father's Day like no other

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.