Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Triple Eight team boss wants bigger Supercars aero cut

shares
comments
Triple Eight team boss wants bigger Supercars aero cut
By:
Nov 29, 2019, 3:53 AM

Triple Eight team manager Mark Dutton reckons Supercars should be aiming to cut downforce by as much as 50 per cent for 2020, rather than the 11-13 per cent range being targeted by next week's homologation test.

Despite there not being any new models entering the series ahead of next season, Supercars will re-homologate both the Mustang and the ZB Commodore in a bid to calm parity concerns and improve door-to-door racing.

The plan is to reduce downforce by as much as 13 per cent, with ongoing tweaks throughout 2019 having made following other cars too difficult.

That will be done via a refined VCAT process, which will include the introduction of an active damper system to help measure aero figures at different ride heights – a direct response to the parity concerns raised after the introduction of the Mustang this year.

The VCAT process will kick off Monday at the Oakey Army Aviation Centre in Queensland, with homologating teams DJR Team Penske and Triple Eight running their Mustang and Commodore against Supercars' own FG-X Falcon, which will provide the baseline.

While in favour of an aero reduction, T8 boss Dutton is disappointed that Supercars hasn't taken it further. He argues that as much as half of the downforce to be stripped from the cars ahead of next season.

"Personally I don't think it's enough," he said. "I don't know why we're not doing 30 or 50 per cent – take a real big swing at it.

"You don't necessarily need new parts to be able to do that, you just have to cut some current parts up.

"But, it'll be what we're told it will be. [Supercars] has the tools and the personnel hopefully this year to make it a lot more even."

Supercars, however, is satisfied with what may be the first step of ongoing aero reduction, Head of Motorsport Adrian Burgess confirming that cost containment was a major factor when coming up with the figure.

“We didn’t want to force the teams and manufacturers to spend money completely redeveloping the cars for 2020,” Burgess told the series' official website.

“We’ll be able to achieve the downforce reduction without changing the front bar, the rear wing plane or its endplates.

“Essentially we’ll be putting a wedge in the undertray of the front bar to reduce the front downforce and taking angle off the rear wing to balance it out.

“We’ve already got a very good idea of what we need through the Computational Fluid Dynamics [CFD] work we’ve done with [technology partner] D2H.

“Some time ago we gave the teams the CFD and CAD [Computer Aided Design] data, showing the numbers we need the cars to achieve at the test.”

The testing is likely to run until the end of next week.

Next article
Kelly Racing confirms Nissan Super2 plans

Previous article

Kelly Racing confirms Nissan Super2 plans
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Teams Triple Eight Race Engineering
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Race hub

Newcastle

Newcastle

22 Nov - 24 Nov
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Practice 1
Thu 21 Nov
Fri 22 Nov
16:30
11:30
Practice 2
Thu 21 Nov
Fri 22 Nov
20:25
15:25
Qualifying 1
Fri 22 Nov
Sat 23 Nov
15:50
10:50
Shootout 1
Fri 22 Nov
Sat 23 Nov
18:15
13:15
Race 1
Fri 22 Nov
Sat 23 Nov
21:15
16:15
Qualifying 2
Sat 23 Nov
Sun 24 Nov
16:20
11:20
Shootout 2
Sat 23 Nov
Sun 24 Nov
18:20
13:20
Race 2
Sat 23 Nov
Sun 24 Nov
21:15
16:15
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
World Superbike

Folger set for Yamaha WSBK wildcard outings in 2020

2
Formula 1

How Honda's redemption became Red Bull's relief

3
Supercars

Triple Eight team boss wants bigger Supercars aero cut

49m
4
Formula 1

Sainz: Norris reaction to podium shows "a true gentleman"

5
Formula 1

Honda extends Red Bull, Toro Rosso deals for 2021

Latest videos

Erebus Supercars documentary trailer 05:31
Supercars

Erebus Supercars documentary trailer

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal 01:39
Supercars

Tickford Racing: Supercheap Auto Sandown 500 livery reveal

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit 07:17
Supercars

Emotional Garry Rogers addresses staff about Supercars exit

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch 03:09
Supercars

Supercars' unsuccessful Bathurst event pitch

Boost Mobile Kostecki Brothers Racing: Supercar V Drone 02:02
Supercars

Boost Mobile Kostecki Brothers Racing: Supercar V Drone

Latest news

Triple Eight team boss wants bigger Supercars aero cut
VASC

Triple Eight team boss wants bigger Supercars aero cut

Kelly Racing confirms Nissan Super2 plans
VASC

Kelly Racing confirms Nissan Super2 plans

Le Brocq to race Supercheap Mustang
VASC

Le Brocq to race Supercheap Mustang

Third Supercars tier adds $125,000 prize pool
VASC

Third Supercars tier adds $125,000 prize pool

Hazelwood to replace Slade at BJR for 2020 Supercars season
VASC

Hazelwood to replace Slade at BJR for 2020 Supercars season

Schedule

WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Dec
Tickets
30 Jan
Tickets
18 Mar
Tickets
23 Apr
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.