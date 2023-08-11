Triple Eight tight-lipped on driver deals
Triple Eight is remaining tight-lipped on its driver deals ahead of Will Brown's move to the powerhouse squad.
The GM homologation team has refused to officially comment on the driver market despite other announcements making its plans for 2024 abundantly clear.
A NASCAR defection for star driver Shane van Gisbergen, despite having a year left on his T8 deal, is now a certainty, with Trackhouse Racing the outright favourite to land his services.
Will Brown, meanwhile, emerged during the Sydney SuperNight weekend as the preferred replacement for Triple Eight.
He has since been granted an early release on his contract with Erebus Motorsport, which was meant to run until the end of 2024, something that was confirmed by the team today.
That all but makes his Triple Eight move official, however T8 itself is refusing to comment on any driver deals.
A statement from T8 issued to media following the Brown announcement read: "Shane is a contracted driver with Triple Eight until advised otherwise. If this changes, it will be communicated by the team. We will be making no further comment."
There is no doubt over van Gisbergen's exit, the three-time Supercars champion having made his intentions clear in Sydney.
Since arriving back in the US this week he has made various comments about his dissatisfaction with Supercars and the new Gen3 cars.
He also revealed on the Dale Jr Download podcast that he has been encouraged by quarters of the T8 ownership group to make the move since his sensational win on debut in Chicago last month.
"All of the bosses you speak to, from the main one I got a text after the [Chicago] race, he's like, 'you've got to get over there next year'.
"They are fully supportive, which is awesome."
Van Gisbergen is highly likely to be joined on his US adventure with a key member of that T8 ownership group, who also happens to be his partner, Jess Dane.
Triple Eight Supercars chassis mystery continues
Triple Eight Supercars chassis mystery continues Triple Eight Supercars chassis mystery continues
SVG: US racing scene more fun than Australia
SVG: US racing scene more fun than Australia SVG: US racing scene more fun than Australia
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?
Latest news
IndyCar Indy RC: Start time, how to watch, entry list & more
IndyCar Indy RC: Start time, how to watch, entry list & more IndyCar Indy RC: Start time, how to watch, entry list & more
Yamaha retains Aegerter for 2024 World Superbike season
Yamaha retains Aegerter for 2024 World Superbike season Yamaha retains Aegerter for 2024 World Superbike season
Steiner not banking on 'Holy Grail' solution for Haas F1 tyre troubles
Steiner not banking on 'Holy Grail' solution for Haas F1 tyre troubles Steiner not banking on 'Holy Grail' solution for Haas F1 tyre troubles
De Oliveira eyeing WEC GT3 opportunity after Monza debut
De Oliveira eyeing WEC GT3 opportunity after Monza debut De Oliveira eyeing WEC GT3 opportunity after Monza debut
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.