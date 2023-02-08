Triple Eight unveils dedicated Gen3 testing livery

The GM homologation team will debut its two race cars today with the Camaros for both Shane van Gisbergen and Broc Feeney set to be shaken down at Queensland Raceway.

They will do so in a special livery that's been designed specifically for pre-season testing.

The blue-and-chrome look has shades of recent Alpha Tauri liveries and is the brainchild of renowned Aussie designer Peter Hughes.

Aside from the switch to Gen3 there are little in the way of changes for T8 heading into the new campaign, with an unchanged driver and engineering line-up.

The team will also continue to have major backing from Red Bull and Ampol.

According to T8 managing director Jamie Whincup the Gen3 shakedown is a significant milestone, given the heavy lifting the team has done on the design and development side of the new car.

“I can’t emphasise enough the enormous dedication our Triple Eight Race Engineering team has put into this Gen3 project," said Whincup.

"For three years our design team, led by our Technical Director Jeromy Moore, has delivered Supercars, their partners and the millions of fans around the world an extremely high-quality racing product suited to our Australian conditions.

“More recently our manufacturing and car preparation teams have been working around the clock to make our first official test day this week.

"This project is no doubt Triple Eight Race Engineering’s biggest achievement. To see two fully built, fully operational Red Bull Ampol Racing Chevrolet Camaros having their first run at Queensland Raceway will be beyond exciting for all of us.

“The Gen3 era is going to be amazing for Supercars and hopefully seeing our cars on track for the first time creates a huge buzz amongst fans, our team partners and members.

“I couldn’t be prouder of our team and what they’ve achieved – I look forward to watching Shane and Broc showcase our potential once we hit the track with everyone else."

Hughes, meanwhile, said restraint was key to the pre-season livery design.

“The idea for this unique test livery design came from the team at Triple Eight, so my input was to bring to life that exciting vision," he explained.

“With the extra flexibility of a test day one off, we settled on one base colour of satin dark blue with contrasting chrome silver signage and details.

“The temptation was to add more ‘designer’ detail to the livery, but we let the proportions and surfaces of the new Gen3 Camaro do the talking, creating a dramatic and aggressive feel that really suits the Red Bull Ampol Racing Chevrolet Camaro.

"The end result is stunning.”

T8 will be joined by a single PremiAir Racing Camaro at QR today after Dick Johnson Racing and Matt Stone Racing abandoned plans to run cars.

Gen3 Chevrolet Camaros 1 / 15 Photo by: Mark Horsburgh, Edge Photographics Gen3 Chevrolet Camaros 2 / 15 Photo by: Mark Horsburgh, Edge Photographics Gen3 Chevrolet Camaros 3 / 15 Photo by: Mark Horsburgh, Edge Photographics Gen3 Chevrolet Camaros detail 4 / 15 Photo by: Mark Horsburgh, Edge Photographics Gen3 Chevrolet Camaros 5 / 15 Photo by: Mark Horsburgh, Edge Photographics Gen3 Chevrolet Camaros 6 / 15 Photo by: Mark Horsburgh, Edge Photographics Gen3 Chevrolet Camaros 7 / 15 Photo by: Mark Horsburgh, Edge Photographics Gen3 Chevrolet Camaros 8 / 15 Photo by: Mark Horsburgh, Edge Photographics Gen3 Chevrolet Camaros 9 / 15 Photo by: Mark Horsburgh, Edge Photographics Gen3 Chevrolet Camaros detail 10 / 15 Photo by: Mark Horsburgh, Edge Photographics Gen3 Chevrolet Camaros detail 11 / 15 Photo by: Mark Horsburgh, Edge Photographics Gen3 Chevrolet Camaros detail 12 / 15 Photo by: Mark Horsburgh, Edge Photographics Gen3 Chevrolet Camaros detail 13 / 15 Photo by: Mark Horsburgh, Edge Photographics Gen3 Chevrolet Camaros 14 / 15 Photo by: Mark Horsburgh, Edge Photographics RedBull-QR-23-MH2_5115 15 / 15