Supercars
Supercars
R
Supercars
Bathurst
18 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Supercars / Breaking news

Triple Eight blocks van Gisbergen's speedway plans

shares
comments
Triple Eight blocks van Gisbergen's speedway plans
By:

Plans for Shane van Gisbergen to compete in a number of speedway events this summer have been blocked by Supercars team Triple Eight.

The Bathurst 1000 winner had planned to return to his speedway roots over the New Zealand summer, running a midget in a number of events.

He made a first appearance in the car at Baypark Speedway over the weekend, finishing ninth in the feature.

However the programme has already been cut short, van Gisbergen explaining via social media that he'd been asked by Triple Eight not to continue racing the midget.

Read Also:

“Unfortunately we’ve had to put the brakes on speedway for this year,” van Gisbergen wrote on Facebook.

“After initially getting the okay to compete in some races over summer the big boss called through with the word that he would rather not have me racing in the midget

“It’s a hard one as I had so much fun on the weekend but I understand as well the risk that’s involved and what’s at stake so I respect that call.

“Thanks so much to United Truck Parts and Shaun Insley Racing for giving me a go, I loved being back on the dirt.”

Van Gisbergen has spent plenty of time on the dirt since returning to NZ following the Bathurst 1000, with a successful pair of rally outings.

He was a class winner in the City of Auckland Rally, before winning the Battle of Jacks Ridge.

Superbikes join Supercars for Darwin

Previous article

Superbikes join Supercars for Darwin
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars
Drivers Shane van Gisbergen
Teams Triple Eight Race Engineering
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending Today

How the much-missed Richard Burns scaled the WRC mountain
WRC WRC / Special feature

How the much-missed Richard Burns scaled the WRC mountain

Audi Quattro: The Group B pioneer that transformed rallying forever Prime
Video Inside
WRC WRC / Special feature

Audi Quattro: The Group B pioneer that transformed rallying forever

Royal Australian Mint launches Supercars coins
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Royal Australian Mint launches Supercars coins

Details of 2021 Supercars calendar firming
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Details of 2021 Supercars calendar firming

Wolff was "pretty relaxed" about Russell’s Williams future
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff was "pretty relaxed" about Russell’s Williams future

Roland Ratzenberger: The inside story of the Imola weekend
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Roland Ratzenberger: The inside story of the Imola weekend

Drivers prepare for Bahrain’s “bonkers” outer circuit
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Drivers prepare for Bahrain’s “bonkers” outer circuit

Latest news

Triple Eight blocks van Gisbergen's speedway plans
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Triple Eight blocks van Gisbergen's speedway plans

Superbikes join Supercars for Darwin
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Superbikes join Supercars for Darwin

How the 2021 Supercars grid is shaping up
Supercars Supercars / Analysis

How the 2021 Supercars grid is shaping up

DJR to make number change for 2021
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

DJR to make number change for 2021

Trending

1
WRC

How the much-missed Richard Burns scaled the WRC mountain

17h
2
WRC

Audi Quattro: The Group B pioneer that transformed rallying forever

13h
3
Supercars

Royal Australian Mint launches Supercars coins

4
Supercars

Details of 2021 Supercars calendar firming

5
Formula 1

Wolff was "pretty relaxed" about Russell’s Williams future

Latest news

Triple Eight blocks van Gisbergen's speedway plans
Supercars

Triple Eight blocks van Gisbergen's speedway plans

Superbikes join Supercars for Darwin
Supercars

Superbikes join Supercars for Darwin

How the 2021 Supercars grid is shaping up
Supercars

How the 2021 Supercars grid is shaping up

DJR to make number change for 2021
Supercars

DJR to make number change for 2021

Kostecki closing in on Erebus seat
Supercars

Kostecki closing in on Erebus seat

Latest videos

Todd Kelly builds André's Bathurst 1000 engine 08:44
Supercars
Oct 13, 2020

Todd Kelly builds André's Bathurst 1000 engine

Racing fuel making the journey to the Bathurst 1000 01:04
Supercars
Oct 12, 2020

Racing fuel making the journey to the Bathurst 1000

Penrite Racing unveil new Aussie livery 01:01
Supercars
Oct 8, 2020

Penrite Racing unveil new Aussie livery

A Father's Day like no other 02:49
Supercars
Sep 7, 2020

A Father's Day like no other

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife 03:55
Supercars
Aug 27, 2020

Thirsty Camel - Thirsty For A Good Story with Mark Skaife

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.