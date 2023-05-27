Triple Eight wildcard for Darwin Supercars
Triple Eight's Supercars wildcard is locked in for three appearances this season – Darwin, Sandown and Bathurst.
The powerhouse squad confirmed earlier this year that its Supercheap Auto-backed wildcard programme will continue for a third straight year.
Craig Lowndes and Zane Goddard were locked in as drivers, however exact details of the programme have, to this point, been withheld.
It has now been confirmed that the third T8 Camaro will make three appearances across the remainder of the season.
The first of those outings will be a solo effort for Goddard at next month's Darwin Triple Crown, marking the first single-driver appearance for the T8 wildcard.
It will also be the first wildcard of the Gen3 era and Goddard's return to Supercars since a difficult Bathurst campaign last October.
Additionally, T8 has announced that Wes McDougal will return to the team to engineer the #888 entry for its three outings.
McDougal oversaw Jamie Whincup's entry for his final full-time Supercars season before parting ways with the team at the end of that year.
“It’s also a great opportunity for me to have a standalone wildcard entry in Darwin and get some laps under my belt before the enduro season, and I can’t thank Supercheap Auto and Triple Eight enough," said Goddard.
"I’ve obviously raced fulltime before, but to also have a chance in the car to show what I can do is really cool. Darwin is always an amazing event, so I’m going to embrace the whole race meeting and hopefully we can get some good results.
"The guys and girls at Triple Eight have been putting in a lot of work behind the scenes to get the car ready, so hopefully we can repay them with a good result and take as much away from it as we can."
Lowndes welcomed the plan to give Goddard additional miles ahead of the Sandown and Bathurst long-distance races.
“It’s fantastic that Zane will be racing in Darwin, and I congratulate Supercheap Auto and Triple Eight for making that happen," he said.
"Any laps in these new cars are invaluable, and hopefully he gets more comfortable with the car and the team before enduro season really kicks off later in the year.
"As I’ve mentioned before, Zane’s a fantastic young kid with great speed and a great head on his shoulders, and his return to the main game is truly deserved.
“Now that we’ve launched our Supercheap Auto wildcard, my focus is to work closely with Zane at our upcoming test days, ensuring we’re both comfortable in the car, and familiarising ourselves with our team of engineers and mechanics. Sandown can’t come quick enough!”
Fans invited to Triple Eight wildcard launch
Fans invited to Triple Eight wildcard launch Fans invited to Triple Eight wildcard launch
The major moments that made Holden a motorsport force
The major moments that made Holden a motorsport force The major moments that made Holden a motorsport force
Lowndes expecting Sandown 500 wildcard effort
Lowndes expecting Sandown 500 wildcard effort Lowndes expecting Sandown 500 wildcard effort
Young Kiwi lands Triple Eight Supercars test
Young Kiwi lands Triple Eight Supercars test Young Kiwi lands Triple Eight Supercars test
Why Erebus lodged an unwinnable protest
Why Erebus lodged an unwinnable protest Why Erebus lodged an unwinnable protest
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?
Latest news
Marco Andretti: I have a “race-winning” Indy 500 car if I can get to the front
Marco Andretti: I have a “race-winning” Indy 500 car if I can get to the front Marco Andretti: I have a “race-winning” Indy 500 car if I can get to the front
Rain cancels Coke 600 qualifying; William Byron on pole
Rain cancels Coke 600 qualifying; William Byron on pole Rain cancels Coke 600 qualifying; William Byron on pole
NASCAR Xfinity race at Charlotte postponed to Monday
NASCAR Xfinity race at Charlotte postponed to Monday NASCAR Xfinity race at Charlotte postponed to Monday
F1 Monaco GP: Verstappen beats Alonso to pole by 0.084s; Perez last
F1 Monaco GP: Verstappen beats Alonso to pole by 0.084s; Perez last F1 Monaco GP: Verstappen beats Alonso to pole by 0.084s; Perez last
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.