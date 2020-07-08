Twilight race for Super2 in Sydney

As first flagged by Motorsport.com the second trip to Sydney will incorporate night time running, marking the debut of the $16 million permanent lighting system.

It will be the new-look second-tier series that gets its first look at the lights, too, with Super2/Super3 to stage an 18-lap race starting at 5:05pm on the Saturday evening.

Supercars will then follow with their Saturday night race, which will kick off at 6:25pm.

That will be one of three 32-lap races for the main game, the others to take place at 12:25pm and 2:50pm on the Sunday.

The qualifying format is unchanged from last month's trip to SMP, with a three-stages, the last of which is a Top 15 Shootout on the Saturday, and two 10-minute sessions – one for each race – on the Sunday.

The Sydney weekend will also see the debut of the new mixed compound tyre regulations, with teams needing to nominate their chosen starting compound no later than 30 minutes before the 15-minute signal ahead of each race.

There's also been a small change to the personnel limits, with each team now able to bring one non-performance staff member to the circuit.

Sydney SuperSprint schedule

Saturday July 18

10:15-10:55 Super2/Super3 – Practice 1

11:10-11:30 Supercars – Rookie Session

11:45-12:15 Supercars – Practice 1

12:30-13:10 Super2/Super3 – Practice 2

13:30-14:00 Supercars – Practice 2

14:40-14:55 Super2/Super3 – Qualifying (Race 1)

15:10-15:2- Supercars – Qualifying 1

15:25-15:35 Supercars – Qualifying 2

15:45-16:25 Supercars – Top 15 Shootout

17:05-17:35 Super2/Super3 – Race 1

18:25-19:23 Supercars – Race 1

Sunday July 19

10:45-10:55 Supercars – Qualifying Race 2

11:05-11:15 Supercars – Qualifying Race 3

11:35-11:50 Super2/Super3 – Qualifying Race 2

12:25-13:48 Supercars – Race 2

13:45-14:15 Super2/Super3 – Race 2

14:50-15:48 Supercars – Race 3