Van Gisbergen "comfortable" with Supercars replacement talks
Shane van Gisbergen says he's "comfortable" with plans for his replacement in Supercars ahead of his defection to NASCAR.
The Kiwi has made his intentions to shift Stateside full-time next year clear despite having a year left on his Supercars contract with Triple Eight.
As part of that declaration he made it clear that he wanted to see T8 land a suitable replacement before he jumped ship.
By that point speculation was already rife that Will Brown was the preferred option as a replacement, if he could be pried out of his Erebus contract, which runs until the end of 2024.
Brown has since been granted informal permission to negotiate with Triple Eight from Erebus owner Betty Klimenko.
Motorsport.com posed the question of a replacement to van Gisbergen ahead of his second NASCAR Cup Series start in Indianapolis this weekend.
Van Gisbergen's response was that he had been privy to T8's shortlist for replacements – and is comfortable with what he's seen.
"I've had people ringing me about it, asking me what the team's like," he said.
"I know there's there a short list of people, I think it's three or four guys. All of them I would be comfortable to replace me.
"Hopefully, one of them comes up sooner or rather than later and we can work on with it.
"I'm still loving being part of that team. Last round we had a good run and we're still fighting pretty hard for this year's championship."
Van Gisbergen already has three Supercars titles to his name, a maiden triumph in 2016 followed by dominant displays in 2021 and 2022.
The integration into the Gen3 era has proven tougher than expected, van Gisbergen currently third in the standings behind Erebus pair Brodie Kostecki and Brown.
Van Gisbergen has made inroads recently, though, and is just 54 points behind Kostecki heading to next week's SuperSprint at The Bend, where a total of 315 points will be on offer between race wins and fastest point bonuses.
As for his latest US outing, van Gisbergen will line up for Niece Motorsports at the Indianapolis Raceway Park in the Truck Series, before joining Trackhouse Racing on the Indianapolis road course.
Van Gisbergen predicting steep oval learning curve
Van Gisbergen predicting steep oval learning curve Van Gisbergen predicting steep oval learning curve
Shane van Gisbergen to make NASCAR oval debut in Trucks
Shane van Gisbergen to make NASCAR oval debut in Trucks Shane van Gisbergen to make NASCAR oval debut in Trucks
Van Gisbergen confirms 2024 NASCAR plans
Van Gisbergen confirms 2024 NASCAR plans Van Gisbergen confirms 2024 NASCAR plans
Latest news
IndyCar Indy RC: Start time, how to watch, entry list & more
IndyCar Indy RC: Start time, how to watch, entry list & more IndyCar Indy RC: Start time, how to watch, entry list & more
Vowles: Driver honesty best way of getting new F1 talent
Vowles: Driver honesty best way of getting new F1 talent Vowles: Driver honesty best way of getting new F1 talent
How Alpine F1 team can learn from Toyota’s unique WRC management approach
How Alpine F1 team can learn from Toyota’s unique WRC management approach How Alpine F1 team can learn from Toyota’s unique WRC management approach
Bautista to make MotoGP wildcard with Ducati at Sepang
Bautista to make MotoGP wildcard with Ducati at Sepang Bautista to make MotoGP wildcard with Ducati at Sepang
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.