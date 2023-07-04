Van Gisbergen free to make NASCAR move in 2024
Triple Eight won't stand in the way of a permanent move to NASCAR next season for Shane van Gisbergen.
The future of the three-time Supercars has been a hot topic for some time, based largely on his dissatisfaction with the new Gen3 cars.
Speculation of a move to the US has now been turbocharged by van Gisbergen's miracle victory on debut in NASCAR in Chicago last weekend as part of the Project91 programme.
As it stands van Gisbergen is under contract with Triple Eight until the end of the 2024 Supercars season, after which he is free to pursue a deal outside of the Aussie series.
However T8 managing director Jamie Whincup today admitted that should a NASCAR offer come along for next season, the team won't stand in van Gisbergen's way.
Speaking to Fox Sports, Whincup said: “He’s only contractually bound to us for next year. But me sitting here right now, of course I’m trying to run the business as well as I possibly can, and I need the best drivers – but if any driver, engineer, employee came to me and said, ‘hey, my dream is to go to the other side of the world and do something else’ then I’m not going to stand in their way, am I?
"I want to open up opportunities for all my staff, so we’ll see. I’m sure SVG is just on a wave right now. I need him to dial in to this weekend because we’re racing at Townsville for round 6 of our [Supercars] championship so let’s focus on that first.
"But no doubt we’re going to have some discussions the next month or so and work out what he wants to do. He has certainly got my praise, whatever he wants to do, and we’re going to support him all the way."
When asked if that meant van Gisbergen could get out his contract early Whincup added: “I certainly wouldn’t stand in his way, no. Of course there’s contractual things we need to work through but if someone really wants to go do something else, then I’m certainly not going to stand in his way, that’s for sure."
Related video
Elliott: SVG will "tell all of his friends how bad we are"
Elliott: SVG will "tell all of his friends how bad we are" Elliott: SVG will "tell all of his friends how bad we are"
NASCAR pit road shock for van Gisbergen
NASCAR pit road shock for van Gisbergen NASCAR pit road shock for van Gisbergen
Shane van Gisbergen opens up on US future
Shane van Gisbergen opens up on US future Shane van Gisbergen opens up on US future
The next step for Broc Feeney
The next step for Broc Feeney The next step for Broc Feeney
Van Gisbergen cleared of "dangerously slow" driving
Van Gisbergen cleared of "dangerously slow" driving Van Gisbergen cleared of "dangerously slow" driving
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?
Latest news
How Ferrari made a breakthrough with its F1 2023 car
How Ferrari made a breakthrough with its F1 2023 car How Ferrari made a breakthrough with its F1 2023 car
Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 8-9 July weekend?
Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 8-9 July weekend? Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 8-9 July weekend?
Murphy wants Brands Hatch Supercars race
Murphy wants Brands Hatch Supercars race Murphy wants Brands Hatch Supercars race
Drivers unhappy Miyata escaped yellow flag penalty at Sugo
Drivers unhappy Miyata escaped yellow flag penalty at Sugo Drivers unhappy Miyata escaped yellow flag penalty at Sugo
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022 Motorsport.com writers' most memorable moments of 2022
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star How taming his temper shaped Supercars' slow-burn star
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8 Why replacing Supercars' GOAT with a teenager is worth the risk for T8
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention
How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention How Randle went from fighting cancer to battling for Supercars contention
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle
How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle How crisis talks over Supercars’ Gen3 future could leave it without a paddle
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske? Can DJR still be a Supercars powerhouse after Penske?
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?
Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader? Can Whincup be Triple Eight's ruthless leader?
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.